John Houghton, renowned climate scientist who led IPCC reports, dies of coronavirus at 88

Dr. Houghton was among the most influential early leaders of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was set up in 1988 to advise policy makers on the science of global climate change. He was the chief editor for the IPCC’s first three reports and chaired or cochaired the panel’s scientific assessment committee as well.

The cause was suspected complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his granddaughter Hannah Malcolm said on Twitter.

WASHINGTON — John Houghton, a Welsh atmospheric physicist who bridged the science, policy, and religious communities and served as lead editor of groundbreaking studies for the United Nations’ climate science advisory group when it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, died April 15 in Wales. He was 88.

In 2007, Dr. Houghton was among the IPCC scientists who collected the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on behalf of the organization, which shared the award that year with former US vice president Al Gore, ‘‘for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.’’

Dr. Houghton was also the director general and chief executive of the UK Meteorological Office from 1983 to 1991 and established the organization’s Hadley Centre for Climate Science and Services, which is now one of the world’s foremost research organizations on climate science.

His work on climate research began in the 1960s when the focus, amid the Cold War, was on studying potential changes in the atmosphere in the event of nuclear fallout. At the University of Oxford, he conducted research into the temperature structure and composition of the atmosphere using NASA’s Nimbus satellites.

By the 1980s, Dr. Houghton was on the vanguard of studying the alarming levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. He joined the nascent IPCC and tried to convince policy makers of the existential threat of climate change. ‘‘In our first IPCC report,’’ he told the South Wales Echo, ‘‘it became very clear to us that there was some real danger ahead, without being able to spell it out as clearly as we can now.’’

His argument was scientific, but he imbued it with the moral imperative and obligation of his Christian faith.

In particular, he expressed a deep concern for how the ‘‘grave and imminent danger’’ of the climate crisis would affect tens of millions of vulnerable people in developing nations. ‘‘As a Christian I feel we have a responsibility to love our neighbors,’’ he often said, ‘‘and that doesn’t just mean our neighbors next door. It means our poorer neighbors in the poorer parts of the world.’’

‘‘The climate is changing faster than it has changed for possibly 10,000 years,’’ he told the Irish News in 2007. ‘‘Adapting to that change is going to be difficult for us as humans. Sea levels are rising and this century will displace 10 million people in Bangladesh and 25 million in south China. Where are these people going to go?’’

John Theodore Houghton was born in Dyserth, Wales, on Dec. 30, 1931. He won a scholarship at 16 to Oxford, where he studied physics at Jesus College. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1951 and a doctorate in 1955 and went on to become a professor of atmospheric physics at Oxford.

In 1972, Dr. Houghton was elected a fellow of the Royal Society, the world’s oldest continuous scientific society. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, won the Royal Astronomical Society’s Gold Medal in 1995 and was honored with the Japan Prize in 2006.

As the science on human-caused climate change became clearer, Dr. Houghton’s warnings about its consequences grew more urgent. In 2003 he wrote that climate change constituted ‘‘a weapon of mass destruction.’’

Dr. Houghton wrote the book ‘‘Global Warming: The Complete Briefing’’ (1994), now in its fourth edition. He was the author of widely used atmospheric physics textbooks as well as two books on science and religion. He also published a memoir, ‘‘In the Eye of the Storm’’ (2013).

His first wife, Margaret Portman, died in 1986. Two years later, he married Sheila Thompson. In addition to his wife, he leaves two children from his first marriage and seven grandchildren.

Bob Watson, a former chairman of the IPCC and chief environmental science adviser to the British prime minister, said Dr. Houghton was a rare breed of scientist who had ‘‘incredible credibility within the science community and within the policy community.’’ His outreach to the religious community, Watson said in an interview, made him especially unusual.

In 1997, Dr. Houghton helped form the John Ray Initiative, an educational charity focused on the intersection of science, the environment, and Christianity.

‘‘I think it’s a very exciting thing to put scientific knowledge alongside religious beliefs,’’ he told the Western Mail in 2007. ‘‘The biggest thing that can ever happen to anybody is to get a relationship with the one who has created the universe. . . . In the great scientific awakening of 300 years ago with people like Sir Isaac Newton, Robert Boyle, and Sir Christopher Wren and others who used to meet and talk about science in that great time — they were nearly all Christians.’’

‘‘Why were they doing their science?’’ he continued. ‘‘They were doing their science to explore what God has done. They said quite openly, ‘We’re doing this for the glory of God.’ ”