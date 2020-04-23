John Pfahl, Photographer Who Played With Landscapes, Dies at 81

Mr. Pfahl developed a reputation as a masterly if quirky landscape photographer over more than 40 years. In addition to his manipulations, he found beauty in such peculiar vistas as the belching smoke of a coke plant in Lackawanna, N.Y., the rotting fruit and vegetables of his compost pile, and a stately hill of road salt — often as statements about the environmental impact of industrialization.

His sister-in-law, Cathy Pfahl, said that the cause was the new coronavirus, but that he had also had heart problems, mild dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

NEW YORK — John Pfahl, an inventive landscape photographer renowned for manipulating the natural world by inserting into it such objects as rope, foil, lace, tape, and, once, a pie pan, died April 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. He was 81.

“I want to make pictures that work on a more mysterious level, that approach the truth by a more circuitous route,” he wrote in an artist’s statement on his website.

In “Altered Landscapes,” a series of predigital manipulated photos that Mr. Pfahl shot in the 1970s, he brought playfulness and visual pun-making to his work. In “Triangle, Bermuda,” he laid a triangle of black string that led from a beach in Bermuda to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

In another landscape, he parodied Ansel Adams’ famous photograph “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico,” by placing a pie pan among boulders at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. The pan appears to be the same size and of similar brightness as the distant moon directly above it. He called the picture “Moonrise Over Pie Pan.”

Some of his photographs may seem whimsical, but there was serious conceptual rationale and intricate mathematical calculations behind his image tinkering.

“It’s a witty reflection on how we tend to conflate pictures of the natural world with the natural world itself,” said Lisa Hostetler, the curator in charge of the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y., which has a large collection of Mr. Pfahl’s work. (He was a longtime trustee there.)

By inserting mundane objects into landscapes, Hostetler added, Mr. Pfahl was making a point about how cameras distort three-dimensional space. “He was showing us that while we believe in a picture, it looks real, it looks normal, but it’s actually false,” she said.

Decades later, he embraced digital technology to alter pictures of pastoral scenes in the British Isles.

Mr. Pfahl did not ignore magnificent landscapes, like waterfalls, but he often photographed them within the context of the industrialization that sometimes shrouded their beauty.