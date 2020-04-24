Iris Love, stylish archaeologist and dog breeder, dies at 86

Sunburned, leggy, and with a mop of cropped blond hair, Ms. Love was catnip to the press. When, in 1971, The New York Times wrote about her for the third time, she was 38 and several years into what would become an 11-year dig at Knidos, an ancient Greek city that is now part of Turkey. There she discovered a temple to Aphrodite on the same summer day in 1969 that Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

Ms. Love died of the novel coronavirus on April 17 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, a friend, Carri Lyon, said. She was 86.

She was Indiana Jones in a miniskirt, a celebrity archaeologist hatched out of old New York aristocracy. Iris Love, art historian, champion dog breeder, and the longtime romantic partner of gossip columnist Liz Smith, was just as comfortable in the ancient world as in the society pages.

“A previous reporter from a woman’s magazine has been disappointed to learn that Miss Love can’t wear skin creams at Knidos because the dust would cling to her face,” the Times reporter wrote on a visit to her Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. “A grocery carton bulging with the week’s fan mail occupies the center of the carpet like an icon.”

Ms. Love had already made headlines when she was a graduate student at the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, for outing as forgeries a prized group of Etruscan warriors at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She made headlines again when, on a visit to the British Museum’s collection of antiquities, she identified a marble head stashed in its basement as being a remnant of Praxiteles’s lost statue of Aphrodite.

Neither storied institution was pleased. This was due perhaps to the sexism of the time, and the parochialism of her field. Also, though she had completed the course work for a doctorate, Ms. Love never wrote a thesis, and as The New Yorker noted in a profile of her in 1978, her degree-less status further irritated jealous peers, who had derided her for her skill at fund-raising, not to mention her gender.

“Amazons,” one archaeologist scoffed, referring to Ms. Love’s mostly female crew at Knidos. “Beautiful girls in bikinis,” said another.

Ms. Love’s Turkish workers, however, called her Mister Director.

“She had a formidable energy and enthusiasm that separated her from the more cautious of her peers,” said Maxwell Anderson, a past curator of the department of Greek and Roman Art at the Met. “Archaeology relies on facts, and Iris was given to informed and colorful speculation, which added coloratura to the discipline. She was a public intellectual in a way that was not typical of archaeology.”

Iris Cornelia Love was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in New York City. Her father, Cornelius Ruxton Love Jr., was a diplomat, an investment banker employed by his father-in-law, a collector, and a descendant of Alexander Hamilton. Her mother, Audrey B. (Josephthal) Love, was an heiress and arts patron, the daughter of Edyth Guggenheim and Louis Josephthal, an admiral and the founder of a brokerage firm.

Her parents were remote figures, as was the custom of the time for her demographic, but luckily she had a British governess, Katie Wray, who happened to be a classicist. Ms. Love learned Latin before first grade and would grow up to be a polylinguist. She spoke Greek, French, German, Italian, and Turkish and could make her way in Mandarin, Russian, and Arabic. At her death she was studying Portuguese.

She was famously loquacious in English, too. Smith used to chastise Ms. Love, as she noted in her memoir, “Natural Blonde” (2000): “Don’t begin the story back when they invented language. Get to the bottom line.”

Ms. Love attended the Brearley School in Manhattan and the Madeira School in Virginia.

She graduated from Smith College in 1955; Sylvia Plath was a classmate. She earned a master’s degree from NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts and had finished Ph.D. classes there, but not her thesis, because as she often said, she was too busy with Knidos, overseeing the dig each summer and fund-raising most winters, to write it.