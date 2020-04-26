Award-winning reporter Josh Kovner dead at 61

HARTFORD — Josh Kovner, an award-winning investigative reporter for the Hartford Courant, has died. He was 61.

The newspaper said Mr. Kovner died of cardiac arrest Thursday at Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Mr. Kovner worked at the Courant for nearly 25 years and was part of a team of journalists that won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the deadly 1998 shootings at the Connecticut Lottery headquarters. He also helped the newspaper become a Pulitzer finalist for reporting on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.