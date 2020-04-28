Former Padre, officer Dan Walters dies 17 years after being shot

“Dan grew up locally, played professional baseball here in San Diego, and proudly served his city as a police officer,” the San Diego Police Department said in a statement. “He will forever be remembered by the members of this department.”

SAN DIEGO — Dan Walters, who played for the San Diego Padres for parts of two seasons, died Thursday from complications of injuries he suffered as a police officer in 2003. He was 53.

Mr. Walters attended suburban Santana High and played with the Padres in 1992 and 1993. He later played in the Colorado and Oakland organizations but never returned to the majors. His playing career ended when he suffered a severe spine injury while diving for a ball during a spring training drill. In 84 career games, he had 64 hits in 273 at-bats, with a .234 batting average.

Advertisement

He joined the police department in 1998.

Mr. Walters was paralyzed on Nov. 12, 2003, when he was shot in the neck during a struggle with a domestic violence suspect and struck by a passing car, crushing two cervical vertebrae. The suspect was killed by officers.

“I heard a bang, and I’m falling to the ground, looking up at this guy, thinking, ‘Oh, God! I can’t believe it: I’m dead,’ ” Mr. Walters told a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2013.

He was paralyzed from the neck down except for some movement in his left hand.

“I certainly don’t regret being at the scene that night,” he said. “Perhaps people were saved because I happened to be there.”

Mr. Walters wasn’t married and had no children.

A San Diego police dispatcher announced Mr. Walters’ death, or “end of watch,” over the radio. A video posted by the department showed two officers standing near his flag-draped body on his bed. As officers moved Mr. Walters’s body on a gurney, a group of officers, including Chief David Nisleit, stood at attention in the driveway.