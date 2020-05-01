David Toren, who fought to recover Nazi-looted art, dies at 94

Mr. Toren’s campaign to recover the stolen works drew headlines when a painting by Max Liebermann, “Two Riders on the Beach,” surfaced in the collection of Cornelius Gurlitt, an elderly recluse. Gurlitt had hoarded the art he inherited from his father, a dealer for the Nazis, in his homes in Munich and Salzburg. Mr. Toren had been searching for the painting for years.

The cause was the novel coronavirus, his son, Peter Toren, said.

David Toren, a Holocaust survivor and patent lawyer who waged a single-minded quest to recover art looted from his family by the Nazis, died on April 19 at his home in Manhattan. He was 94.

Images of the work with other rediscovered paintings were displayed at a news conference given by the state prosecutor in Augsburg, Germany, in November 2013. Mr. Toren had last seen the painting hanging in his great-uncle’s villa in Germany 75 years earlier — on Nov. 10, 1938, the day after Kristallnacht. The Gestapo eventually seized his great-uncle’s art collection, and “Two Riders” wound up in the hands of an unscrupulous museum director, who sold it to Gurlitt’s father.

“I always liked that painting because I liked horses,” Mr. Toren said in 2014. “I will get it back.”

And he did the next year, after a host of bureaucratic delays. Asked then if he felt a sense of closure, he responded with characteristic emphasis. “No!” he said. “We are looking for more important paintings” from his great-uncle’s collection.

The discovery of Gurlitt’s trove, which encompassed about 1,500 works by Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Otto Dix, and other artists, revived interest in the issue of Nazi-looted art. Mr. Toren was one of several heirs to claim that the collection held stolen works. Since its discovery, a total of 13 have been identified as looted and been returned.

Kristallnacht remained etched in Mr. Toren’s memory 75 years later. He remembered watching unseen from the balcony with his parents as the Jewish-run liquor store below was plundered and bottles were smashed against the walls. The next morning, the Gestapo came for his father. After three weeks at Buchenwald, he was allowed to return home gaunt, his head shaved.

He managed to squeeze his son, now 14, onto what would prove to be the last Kindertransport evacuation to Sweden before World War II broke out. Mr. Toren left on Aug. 23, 1939, only days before Germany invaded Poland, and never saw his parents again. Both perished at Auschwitz.