Drummer Tony Allen, driver of Afrobeat sound, dies at 79

JOHANNESBURG — Pioneering drummer Tony Allen, the driver of the Afrobeat sound, has died in Paris at age 79.

Mr. Allen died Thursday night at the Pompidou Hospital of an aortic aneurysm, said his manager Eric Trosset.

In an influential career that spanned decades and continents, Mr. Allen started drumming in Lagos, Nigeria, in the 1960s and formed a partnership with Fela Kuti, composer, singer, bandleader, and saxophonist.