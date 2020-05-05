Greg Zanis, who made crosses for mass shooting victims, dies at 69

But on Monday, Mr. Zanis, 69, a carpenter from Aurora, Ill., was the one whom others were memorializing after he died of bladder cancer.

From Newtown, Conn., to Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas, he made more than 26,000 wooden memorials — most of them crosses — for victims of mass shootings and other tragedies during the past two decades.

His death was announced by his daughter, Susie Zanis, on a GoFundMe page.

“Greg has passed onto his new life,” Susie Zanis wrote. Efforts to reach Susie Zanis, who recently announced that her father was terminally ill, were unsuccessful.

Just three days earlier, a procession of cars, motorcycles, and bagpipers passed by his family’s home as Mr. Zanis, who started the nonprofit group Crosses for Losses, watched from a stoop.

They had come to thank him, even as they practiced social distancing and wore masks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them bore crosses like the ones inscribed with victims’ names that Mr. Zanis had dutifully placed at roadsides and scenes of heartache.

Mr. Zanis first gained national attention in April 1999, when he hopped in his pickup truck and drove to Littleton, Colo., to memorialize 12 students and a teacher who had been killed by two teenage gunmen at Columbine High School.

His calling took him tens of thousands of miles to places that included the scene of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, in which three people were killed, and to Lee County, Ala., where 23 people died last year in a tornado.

After a gunman stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in December 2012, killing 20 first graders and six educators, Mr. Zanis made wooden memorials for each of the victims.

“That’s dedication and, you know, a huge act of kindness,” Neil Heslin, who lost his son, Jesse Lewis, 6, in that shooting, said in an interview Monday. “I give him so much credit for undertaking that with all these tragedies.”

Word of Mr. Zanis’ death prompted an outpouring of tributes Monday from victims’ family members, elected officials, and law enforcement officers. Among them was Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada, who recalled that Mr. Zanis had made wooden memorials for the 58 victims of an October 2017 shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

“When our state needed healing, Greg’s crosses memorializing the victims of 1 October were able to bring some comfort to family and friends,” Sisolak wrote.

The FBI field office in El Paso also paid tribute to Mr. Zanis, who made memorials for the victims of mass shootings last year in El Paso and in Odessa, Texas.

“He helped our communities heal with these symbolic crosses,” the FBI wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Zanis didn’t just make crosses. In the fall of 2018, he delivered Stars of David to Pittsburgh after 11 worshippers had been killed in a synagogue massacre. He also made crescent moon memorials for Muslim victims of gun violence. In an interview last year, Mr. Zanis said he read obituaries to determine the faiths of those he memorialized.

Tragedy wasn’t always so distant for Mr. Zanis, who started making crosses in the months after he found his father-in-law dead in a pool of blood in 1996.

He lost a daughter to a drug overdose a few weeks before 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where Mr. Zanis delivered crosses in February 2018.

In February 2019, Mr. Zanis found himself in the position of making five crosses for his neighbors in Aurora, the Chicago suburb where a former employee at an industrial warehouse fatally shot five workers.

“It felt like someone had hit me upside the head,” Mr. Zanis said at the time. “I didn’t see it coming.”

Mr. Zanis said that he kept 75 notebooks and meticulously logged victims’ names and contact information for their families. But the violent episode in his hometown was different.

“I live here,” Mr. Zanis said. “I’m not going to be able to get away from this.”