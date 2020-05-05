Zev Buffman, prolific theatrical producer, at 89

In May 1981, eight months after their encounter, Taylor opened at the Martin Beck Theater on Broadway in Mr. Buffman’s revival of “The Little Foxes,” Lillian Hellman’s drama about a wealthy Alabama family. It was a hit.

Taylor, the epitome of screen glamour since the mid-1940s, had almost no stage experience. But Mr. Buffman, a brash Israeli-born impresario, asked her if she would act in a play. Smitten by talking to the actors at the backstage party that night and hoping to recover from a career lull, he recalled, she quickly agreed.

Zev Buffman had been a prominent Broadway producer for two decades when he met Elizabeth Taylor in 1980 at the opening night of his revival of “Brigadoon,” the Lerner and Loewe musical, at the National Theater in Washington.

Advertisement

“From the moment I persuaded Elizabeth to do a Broadway show, I became her shepherd, her keeper, her doctor, her shrink, her best friend,” Mr. Buffman told The Tampa Bay Times in 2011.

Bringing Taylor to the stage was a signature moment in a career that started in the 1950s with bit parts in Hollywood films and blossomed when Mr. Buffman turned to producing shows on Broadway and elsewhere.

He died March 31 at a hospital in Seattle, near Whidbey Island, where he had moved from Florida in 2018. His wife, Vilma (Greul) Buffman, said the cause was pancreatic cancer. He was 89. Mr. Buffman’s fascination with show business began in Tel Aviv, where he was born Ze’ev Bufman on Oct. 11, 1930. His father, Mordechai, ran two movie theaters, and his mother, Clara (Torbin) Bufman, was a homemaker. Both had emigrated from Ukraine.

As a youngster, Ze’ev was riveted by films like “Gunga Din” (1939), which he said he saw 78 times, and the fast-patter comedy of Danny Kaye. Already fluent in German, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, and Yiddish, he learned English by listening to Hollywood stars. (He later changed the spelling of his surname to Buffman to keep people from mispronouncing it “Boofman.”)

Advertisement

After serving as a commando in Israel’s Defense Forces during its War of Independence in 1948, he got a student visa and moved to Los Angeles in 1951, fixated on a Hollywood career. He enrolled at the two-year Los Angeles City College, where a talent scout from Paramount Pictures spotted him in a production of “Stalag 17.”

That led to a small role as an Arab guard in “Flight to Tangier” (1953), where, during a fight scene, Jack Palance accidentally dropped him on a concrete floor, knocking him out cold.

Early in the production of “The Ten Commandments” (1956), in which Mr. Buffman played two different Hebrew slaves, he saw a sign that had been written for a scene in modern and not ancient Hebrew lettering. He tried to fix the error from the set, his nephew Alan Fox said in an e-mail, by shouting, “Hey, Ceece!” to the director, Cecil B. DeMille, who remonstrated him for not addressing him as Mr. DeMille. But he also asked Mr. Buffman to keep offering advice.

Frustrated at being cast only in minor roles, he turned to producing in the late 1950s. He bought the old Hollywood Canteen, which had provided entertainment to servicemen during World War II, and converted it to a dinner theater.

In 1960 he produced a musical revue, “Vintage ’60,” at the Ivar Theater in Hollywood, which became his first Broadway show when he and producer David Merrick moved it to the Brooks Atkinson Theater that September. It closed after eight performances.

Advertisement

The experience did not deter him. He would produce or co-produce dozens of shows on Broadway until 2009, among them “Jimmy Shine” (1968), a comedy starring Dustin Hoffman, and revivals of “Peter Pan,” “Oklahoma!,” “West Side Story” and “A View From the Bridge.” His last Broadway credit was as one of many producers of a revival of Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”

Mr. Buffman’s relationship with Taylor continued after “The Little Foxes.” They collaborated on Coward’s “Private Lives” (1983), starring Taylor and her former husband, Richard Burton, which was a critical and box-office flop, as was “The Corn Is Green,” also in 1983, with Cicely Tyson.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Buffman is survived by his son, Gil Bufman; a stepdaughter, Denise Auld; and seven grandchildren. His marriage to Debby Habas ended in divorce.