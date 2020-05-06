Zarina Hashmi, artist of a world in search of home, 82

Ms. Hashmi, who preferred to identify herself professionally by only her first name, became internationally known for woodcuts and intaglio prints, many combining semiabstract images of houses and cities she had lived in, accompanied by inscriptions written in Urdu, a language spoken primarily by Muslim South Asians. (It is the official national language of Pakistan.)

NEW YORK — Zarina Hashmi, an Indian-born US artist who turned the history of her peripatetic life into an emotional and spiritual guide composed of spare images, poetic words, and subtle politics, died April 25 in London. She was 82.

In South Asia itself, she is particularly revered as a representative of a now-vanishing generation of artists who were alive during the 1947 partition of the subcontinent along ethnic and religious lines, a catastrophic event that, she felt, cut her loose from her roots and haunted her life and work.

Zarina Rashid was born on July 16, 1937, the youngest of five children, in the small Indian town of Aligarh, where her father, Sheikh Abdur Rashid, taught at Aligarh Muslim University. Her mother, Fahmida Begum, was a homemaker. In her 2018 memoir, “Directions to My House,” she described growing up in what she called a traditional Muslim home. In hot months she and her older sister Rani would sleep outdoors “under the stars and plot our journeys in life.” The floor plan of her childhood house, whose walls enclosed a fragrant garden, became a recurrent presence in her art.

That life abruptly ended with the partition of India and the violence between Muslims and Hindus. Her father sent the family for safety to Karachi in the newly formed Pakistan. The experience of fleeing to a refugee camp and seeing bodies left in the road stayed with her.

“These memories formed how I think about a lot of things: fear, separation, migration, the people you know, or think you know,” she wrote in her memoir.

She eventually returned to Aligarh, near New Delhi, and earned a degree in mathematics from the university there, but the place would never be home again.

At 21 she entered into an arranged marriage with a young foreign service diplomat named Saad Hashmi, and a life of travel began. In 1958, they were posted in Bangkok, where her interest in printmaking started. In 1963, after an interlude in New Delhi, where she made friends in the city’s art community, her husband’s job took them to Paris. She attended British printmaker William Stanley Hayter’s Atelier 17 workshop there, becoming immersed in European modernism, including abstraction.

In their four years in Paris, she and her husband began to drift apart. Once back in New Delhi, she essentially lived and traveled on her own. In 1974, she went to Japan. She had planned to stay two weeks; she stayed a year, studying woodblock techniques with Toshi Yoshida in Tokyo.

During this period, she experimented with printmaking conventions. She eliminated color. She printed grains and textures she found on scraps of wood. She punctured and slashed the surface of handmade paper, or built it up sculpturally with pulp.

When her husband died suddenly in 1977, she contemplated settling in India or Pakistan, where her parents then lived, but chose instead to move to New York City, which she had visited earlier. She found it difficult initially, living a bare-bones life alone in a small loft in the garment district.

“I had very little money, was depressed, and never wanted to leave my house,” she wrote. “I felt eaten away.”

But gradually she became absorbed into the city’s downtown art world, largely through her involvement with the feminist art movement; she taught at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which opened in 1979 — and closed in 1990 — and joined the Heresies Collective, a group of feminist artists for whom she coedited the “Third World Women Artists” issue of their fabled journal. In 1980 she organized, with Ana Mendieta and Kazuko Miyamoto, an exhibition called “Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States,” at AIR Gallery, in New York City.

It was around this time that she began to make the themes of home and exile central to her art.

“Some people who have come and settled in the United States don’t look back, but I’m not one of them,” she said in a 2017 interview with Courtney A. Stewart, a senior research assistant in the Department of Islamic Art at the Metropolitan Museum.

It took time for Ms. Hashmi to find a substantial US audience, but there has been growing interest in her work in the past decade or so. She was included in important surveys, including “The Third Mind: American Artists Contemplate Asia 1860-1989” at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in 2009 and “WACK! Art and the Feminist Revolution,” organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, in 2007.

Ms. Hashmi chose, as an artist, to identify herself by neither her father’s name nor her husband’s. In addition to her nephew, she leaves a niece, Saima Chishti.