Jean Erdman, a dancer moved by myth, 104

A former principal dancer for Martha Graham, Ms. Erdman first came to wide notice as a choreographer in the 1940s, and she remained in the vanguard of the field for decades. She later created performance pieces for the Theater of the Open Eye, an avant-garde New York stage she founded in 1972 with her husband, Joseph Campbell, the scholar of literature and myth.

NEW YORK — Jean Erdman, a modern dancer, choreographer and theater director whose work was suffused with the dreamlike aura of myth and legend, died Monday in Kailua, Hawaii. She was 104.

Advertisement

Ms. Erdman was among the first choreographers to exploit the inherent theatricality of dance, melding it with drama, poetry, music, and visual art to form a seamless whole, or “total theater,” as it was known then. Today it might be described as performance art.

Her dances, among them “The Transformations of Medusa” and “Ophelia,” often focused on the inner lives of women — unorthodox fare at midcentury.

Ms. Erdman was known in particular for her collaborations with some of the world’s leading contemporary composers, including John Cage, Lou Harrison, Ezra Laderman, and Alan Hovhaness.

While the allusive, impressionistic quality of her choreography bewildered some critics, many praised her work for its lyric mystery, its soft, fluid lines, and its ability, at its best, to conjure worlds both real and imagined.

Her most renowned piece was the dance drama “The Coach With the Six Insides.” A comic adaptation of James Joyce’s stream-of-consciousness masterwork “Finnegans Wake” (the title comes from Joyce’s text), it married dance with spoken dialogue, mime, and Joycean wordplay. Its original score, by Japanese composer Teiji Ito, featured Eastern and Western instruments.

In Ms. Erdman’s adaptation (inspired partly by “A Skeleton Key to Finnegans Wake,” the 1944 guide written by Campbell and Henry Morton Robinson), the story shifted its focus to Finnegan’s wife, Anna Livia Plurabelle.

Advertisement

Anna is the incarnation of the River Liffey, which flows through Dublin. Ms. Erdman danced the role herself, along with other parts, including those of a hen and the rain. In still other roles she cast, as she put it, “actors who can move like dancers.”

The show opened in 1962 at the off-Broadway theater Village South, where it ran for 114 performances, a noteworthy achievement for a dance program.

Writing about “The Coach With the Six Insides” in The New York Times that December, Allen Hughes said: “The vocal and emotional inflections of the four actors who work with Miss Erdman are so rich and musical, one really need not try to make literal sense of what they say. Miss Erdman has choreographed virtually every movement they make, and this means that there is a visual rhythm that organizes what they do.”

“The Coach With the Six Insides” won a Vernon Rice Award (a forerunner of the Drama Desk Award) and a special citation from the Obie Awards, the off-Broadway honor given by The Village Voice. The production toured the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan and was later revived in New York.

Ms. Erdman also choreographed several Broadway productions. Among them were poet W.S. Merwin’s translation of Federico García Lorca’s tragedy “Yerma,” staged in 1966, and the New York Shakespeare Festival’s 1971 rock adaptation of “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”

Advertisement

For “Two Gentlemen,” which had music by Galt MacDermot, the composer of “Hair,” and lyrics by playwright John Guare, Ms. Erdman received a Drama Desk Award and was nominated for a Tony.

Jean Erdman was born on Feb. 20, 1916, in Honolulu. Her father, John Piney Erdman, the scion of missionary family, presided over a nondenominational congregation there; her mother, Marion (Dillingham) Erdman, was the daughter of one of Hawaii’s most prominent industrialist families.

Growing up where she did, Ms. Erdman later said, she found dancing “as natural as swimming.” As she told the Times in 1982: “I found myself involved with the dance as a child in Hawaii. We’d have picnics on the sand and get up and do hulas. I didn’t even know what I was talking about at the time, but I wanted to create my own theater.”

That early training had an unfortunate consequence when the young Jean Erdman was a student at Miss Hall’s School, an exclusive preparatory academy in Pittsfield, Mass.

There, she taught her classmates her native dance and was disciplined soundly for it. Even on the heels of the Roaring Twenties, the hula was considered no fit fare for young ladies.

Ms. Erdman studied with Graham at Sarah Lawrence College, in Bronxville, N.Y., after enrolling there in 1934. She also studied with another faculty member, Campbell. Dropping out of college to make a round-the-world trip with her family in 1937-38, she became entranced by Eastern dance traditions, including those of Bali, Java, and India.