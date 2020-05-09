Elizabeth Scholtz, barrier-breaking garden director, at 98

At the time, members of the Cultural Institutions Group, which included the directors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the American Museum of Natural History, the Brooklyn Museum and the garden, met at the Century Club on West 43rd Street. To attend the meetings, Ms. Scholtz entered through the service door, so as not to upset the stodgy membership of what at the time was an all-male club.

In 1972, when Elizabeth Scholtz became director of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the splendid 52-acre urban garden founded in 1910, she was not only the first female director of a major botanic garden in the United States; she was also one of the few women in charge of a large New York City cultural institution. This made for some awkward collisions.

Advertisement

With typical good humor, said Scot Medbury, who led the garden until January, she did so throughout her tenure, with one notable exception.

One day her arrival coincided with that of Thomas Hoving, director of the Met, and Thomas Nicholson, director of the Museum of Natural History, who linked arms with Ms. Scholtz and frog-marched her through the club’s front door, causing many male jaws to drop. It did not, however, change policy at the club, which did not admit women until 1988.

Ms. Scholtz died April 22 at her home in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., said Diane H. Steinberg, chair of the garden’s board of trustees. She was 98.

“Betty knew how to make an entrance and an exit,” Steinberg said, pointing out that her death came on Earth Day.

With a distinctive South African accent that had been sharpened by Anglican boarding school, and with a flair for brightly colored clothes, Ms. Scholtz was a beguiling and beloved figure in the horticulture world.

“She was a rock star,” said Medbury, who is now executive director of the Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Sonoma Valley, Calif., recalling how she inspired generations of horticulturists, including himself. She was a skillful diplomat, he said — able to disarm, for example, the toughest union negotiators by inviting leaders to tea. “She made everybody happy.”

Advertisement

Horticulture, like the Century Club, was famously slow to accept women, said Pat Raven, former executive director at Mercer Botanic Gardens in Humble, Texas. “That’s why Betty was so special,” she added. “She led without threatening. There were no female directors of big botanic gardens in her time. Now, about half are run by women.”

Trained as a scientist in her native South Africa, Ms. Scholtz came to the United States on a yearlong medical fellowship in hematology at Beth Israel Hospital (now Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center) in Boston. There she met George Avery, then the Brooklyn garden’s director, who in 1960 offered her a job running the adult education program. She took it.

In 1966, she began leading garden tours around the world; by the time she stopped, in 2008, she had led 100 tours through 46 countries.

She became the organization’s director in 1972, guiding it through the city’s near bankruptcy in 1975. Half of the garden’s operating costs came from city funding, which was wiped out during that fiscal crisis, Medbury said. Not only did Ms. Scholtz refill the garden’s coffers, she also managed its three satellite properties: the Kitchawan Research Station and Teatown Lake Reservation, in Ossining, N.Y., and the Clark Botanic Garden on Long Island.

Advertisement

In 1980, she became director emeritus. Until last fall, she was a daily presence at the garden.