Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies

LOS ANGELES — Beckett Cypher, the 21-year-old son of singer Melissa Etheridge who was conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby, died of opioid addiction, his mother said Wednesday.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement from Etheridge said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

Mr. Cypher, who died in downtown Denver, was one of two children the 58-year-old singer had with former partner Julie Cypher. Both were conceived using sperm from Crosby.