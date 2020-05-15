Richard Fenno, who studied Congress close up, dies at 93

His son Craig said the cause was presumed to be the coronavirus, though his father, who was in a nursing home at his death, had not been tested.

NEW YORK — Richard F. Fenno Jr., a scholar whose close-range studies of how Congress and other parts of government actually work broke new ground in political science by focusing less on government processes and more on how the people’s representatives interact with their constituents back home, died on April 21 in Rye, N.Y. He was 93.

Dr. Richard Fenno in his office at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., where he was a professor of political science.

Dr. Fenno, who taught at the University of Rochester in upstate New York for 46 years, wrote 19 books, most focusing on the House or Senate. Some, including “The Making of a Senator: Dan Quayle” (1989) and “Learning to Legislate: The Senate Education of Arlen Specter” (1991), were about individual members. Others dealt with broader subjects. There was, for instance, “Going Home: Black Representatives and Their Constituents” (2003).

“Representation,” he wrote in that book, “is, at bottom, a home relationship, one that begins in the constituency and ends there.” Thus he visited the representatives he wrote about not just in Washington but also in their districts.

“Home, not Washington, is the place where most House member-constituent contact occurs,” he wrote, “and the place where judgment is ultimately rendered.”

Dr. Fenno, who joined the University of Rochester faculty in 1957 and retired in 2003, called his research method “soaking and poking” — soaking up information and poking into details. It was a brand of scholarship he imparted to generations of students.

In 1968, an eventful year in American history, one of those students, Robert Sachs, came to him with an idea that Dr. Fenno turned into a University of Rochester institution: the so-called Washington Semester, in which a student receives credit for working in the political sphere in the nation’s capital.

“Having heard Professor Fenno speak enthusiastically about shadowing members of Congress and senators in the course of his research,” Sachs said by e-mail, “I thought maybe I could also learn this way, and get involved in the world of politics at the same time.”

Sachs, whose subsequent career included working on Capitol Hill and in the executive branch, was the first of many to take the Washington Semester, a relatively new idea at the time.

Another was Heather A. Higginbottom, who became a deputy secretary of state in President Obama’s administration.

“The Washington Semester program was brilliant in its simplicity,” Higginbottom said by e-mail.

“Fenno understood that to truly understand how policy is made — the dynamics that contribute to decision making — you needed to be up close and personal.”

The experience, she said, stayed with her.

“That one internship nearly 30 years ago completely informed my approach to politics and policy,” she said. “It grounded me in the pragmatism of policy making.”

Richard Francis Fenno Jr. was born on Dec. 12, 1926, in Winchester, Mass. His father was in the coal business. His mother, Mary (Tredennick) Fenno, died when he was a child.

After serving in the Navy during World War II, he graduated from Amherst College in 1948. He earned a PhD in political science from Harvard in 1956 with a dissertation titled “The President’s Cabinet,” which became his first book, in 1959.

“This book is at once a first-rate story of what makes the American political system tick (making it of interest to the general reader) and a perceptive study of the Cabinet in recent years,” The Boston Globe wrote.

Dr. Fenno’s later books included “Home Style: House Members in Their Districts” (1978), in which he explored the individual styles that members of Congress affected in their districts to help secure reelection. The book discussed what has come to be called “Fenno’s paradox”: the oddity that while most people vilify Congress as a whole, they have good opinions of their own representatives.

“It is easy for each congressman to explain to his supporters why he cannot be blamed for the performance of the collectivity,” Dr. Fenno wrote, because “the internal diversity and decentralization of the institution provide such a wide variety of collegial villains to flay before one’s supporters at home.”

In “Congress at the Grassroots: Representational Change in the South, 1970-1998” (2000), he examined how two men, Jack Flynt and Mac Collins, represented Georgia congressional districts in different eras. The goal, as in his other portraits, was “to see them as flesh-and-blood, multidimensional individuals and not just as part of a widely condemned category of ‘politicians.’”

Dr. Fenno married Nancy Davidson in 1948. In addition to his son Craig, his wife survives him, along with a sister, Elizabeth Blucke, and two grandchildren. His older son, Mark, died in 2017.