Astrid Kirchherr, photographer of the Beatles, dies at 81

“God bless Astrid a beautiful human being,” Ringo Starr tweeted. George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, tweeted that Ms. Kirchherr was “so thoughtful and kind and talented, with an eye to capture the soul.”

The cause was cancer, said Chris Murray, who presented Ms. Kirchherr’s first American exhibition at the Govinda Gallery in Washington in 1994.

Astrid Kirchherr, a German photographer whose portraits of the Beatles when the musicians were a scruffy British bar band playing in Hamburg’s red-light district captured not only their toughness but also the sensitivity beneath their leather-clad exteriors, died Tuesday in Hamburg, Germany. She was 81.

Ms. Kirchherr was a 22-year-old art and photography student when she met the Beatles in October 1960. The group — then a quintet, with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Harrison playing guitars, Stuart Sutcliffe on bass, and Pete Best on drums — had been in Hamburg since August and was working at the Kaiserkeller, a club frequented by sailors and by prostitutes looking for customers.

Ms. Kirchherr, a demure blond with a pixieish haircut, discovered the Beatles through her boyfriend at the time, Klaus Voormann, a fellow art student. After a quarrel, Voormann left her house; walking past the Kaiserkeller, he was drawn to the Beatles’ high-energy sound.

Advertisement

He returned to tell Ms. Kirchherr about the band. The next evening, she and Jürgen Vollmer, another young artist, went to the Kaiserkeller with Voormann.

“It was like a merry-go-round in my head, they looked absolutely astonishing,’’ Ms. Kirchherr later told Beatles biographer Bob Spitz. ‘‘My whole life changed in a couple of minutes. All I wanted was to be with them and to know them.”

The three artists soon became friendly with the Beatles, who found them exotic; influenced by French rather than German culture and style, they typically dressed in black and adopted a serious, sometimes gloomy demeanor.

Advertisement

Ms. Kirchherr was immediately attracted to Sutcliffe, and after she had spent two days photographing him, the two declared that they were in love. Voormann quickly stepped aside, saying that his romance with Ms. Kirchherr had run its course. By mid-November, Sutcliffe and Ms. Kirchherr were engaged.

Ms. Kirchherr had by then also photographed the rest of the band members. Collecting the musicians and their instruments in her Volkswagen, she brought them to a fairground, where she shot both individual and group portraits in stark black and white. One group photo in particular, showing the band standing with their instruments before an open-sided truck with a roller coaster behind them, has become what Beatles historian and biographer Mark Lewisohn called “the definitive image of the group before they attained fame.”

“It was early in the morning, because I only used daylight,” Ms. Kirchherr told The Age, a newspaper in Melbourne in 2005. “So the poor guys had to get up very early. They only stopped playing at 4 o’clock in the morning, and we met about 9 or 10.”

“They looked quite rough, having their hair combed back with grease, really looking like rock ’n’ rollers,” she continued, “so I thought it would suit them the most between all these wagons and steel and rust.”

Sutcliffe, Lennon’s best friend from art school, was a gifted painter but an indifferent musician; he joined the Beatles after winning a cash prize in a Liverpool art contest and allowing Lennon to persuade him to buy an electric bass. But even before he met Ms. Kirchherr, he had decided to leave the group and to return to his art studies. Once he decided to remain in Germany with Ms. Kirchherr, he enrolled at the Hamburg College of Art as a student of Eduardo Paolozzi.

Advertisement

He continued to play with the Beatles in Hamburg, though, and through him Ms. Kirchherr influenced the group’s style. When Sutcliffe adopted her short, brushed-forward hairstyle, the other Beatles first mocked him, preferring to maintain the greased-back Elvis Presley style. But Harrison soon adopted the new haircut as well. Both Lennon and McCartney followed suit in October 1961. Sutcliffe also began wearing Ms. Kirchherr’s clothing, including collarless jackets she had made, patterned after those of French designer Pierre Cardin. The Beatles briefly adopted that style as well.

Sutcliffe moved into Ms. Kirchherr’s home and continued his studies, but he was plagued by headaches and mood swings. On April 10, 1962, he collapsed while painting; he died of a brain hemorrhage in an ambulance, in her arms. The Beatles arrived from Liverpool, England, for another Hamburg club residency the next day.

The couple’s story, and that of the Beatles in those days, is told in the 1994 movie “Backbeat,” in which Ms. Kirchherr is played by Sheryl Lee.

Astrid Kirchherr was born in Hamburg on May 20, 1938, the only child of Emil Kirchherr, a salesman for the German arm of the Ford Motor Co., and Nielsa Bergmann Kirchherr, a homemaker whose inheritance from her father’s jukebox manufacturing company made her independently wealthy.

Advertisement

She studied art at a school in Hamburg and photography with Reinhart Wolf, who hired her as an assistant shortly before she met the Beatles.

After Sutcliffe’s death, Ms. Kirchherr maintained her friendship with the Beatles, photographing the group on the set of “A Hard Day’s Night” in 1964 and taking a portrait of Harrison in 1968.

But she largely set aside photography in the mid-1960s, working instead as an interior designer.

She married Gibson Kemp, a British drummer, in 1967, and helped him run Kemp’s English Pub in Hamburg, where she lived her entire life. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1974; a second marriage, to a German businessman, also ended in divorce. She had no surviving immediate family members.

For many years Ms. Kirchherr made little money from her Beatles photographs, although they were reproduced frequently. That changed in the 1980s when she began making regular appearances at Beatles conventions, selling and signing prints. In 1988, she and Ulf Krüger, a German musician, started K&K, a Hamburg shop that sold vintage photography and books.

Genesis Publications, a British limited-edition imprint, published five books of her work: “Liverpool Days” (1994) and “Golden Dreams” (1996), both collaborations with Max Scheler; “Beatles in Germany” (1997), which also included the work of several other photographers; “Hamburg Days” (1999), a collaboration with Voormann; and “When We Was Fab” (2007). She also published several trade books, among them “Yesterday: The Beatles Once Upon a Time” (2008) and “Astrid Kirchherr: A Retrospective” (2010).

Advertisement

In 2011, she sold the rights to her work to a private collector and announced her retirement.

“I’m a very, very silly girl,” Kirchherr said in 2005, speaking about her lack of business acumen in dealing with her Beatles photographs. “I just had the joy of taking pictures, and I never cared about my negatives. I just gave them away whenever anybody asked for them. I never cared about the money so much, because it was such a joy meeting them and becoming very close friends with them.”

“They gave me so much in return, as far as love and affection was concerned,” she said. “They always cared about me and looked after me.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.