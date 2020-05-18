David Freeman, green-energy champion who advised presidents, dies at 94

Mr. Freeman was an outspoken Tennessee native known for his cream-colored cowboy hat and singular obsession with energy conservation. Working in the 1970s as a White House adviser and Ford Foundation researcher, he emerged as ‘‘an energy prophet,’’ as the New York Times once put it, by arguing that utilities should focus on energy efficiency more than energy production — a minority view that gained growing acceptance over the next decades.

WASHINGTON — David Freeman, an engineer, lawyer, and Stetson-sporting ‘‘green cowboy’’ who championed renewable energy, advised three presidents, and led some of the nation’s largest public utilities, died May 12 at a hospital in Reston, Va. He was 94.

Long before climate change became a global focus, Mr. Freeman was also a crusader for clean energy, promoting wind turbines, solar panels, and the development of electric cars and transportation systems. ‘‘The planet,’’ he declared in 1992, ‘‘cannot afford the continued or increased production of coal or oil.’’

Mr. Freeman faced enduring criticism for his opposition to nuclear power, which he deemed unsafe, unnecessary, and uneconomical, and for a management style described as brash and abrasive. But by 2001, when he was enlisted to negotiate California’s long-term electricity contracts and help the state out of an energy crisis, he was arguably the country’s preeminent leader, and champion, of public utilities.

‘‘It’s time the words ‘public power’ are pronounced again in public,’’ he told the Times. ‘‘It was public power that turned the lights on in rural America. Not too many people are alive today who know that. We’ve had electricity in the whole country for 50 years, but not much more than that.’’

As a boy in Chattanooga, Tenn., Mr. Freeman had watched President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicate the Chickamauga Dam as part of the newly formed Tennessee Valley Authority, which brought cheap electricity to much of Appalachia. He later launched his career as an engineer and then lawyer with the authority, before following his boss to Washington in 1961 to join the Federal Power Commission.

Mr. Freeman worked in the Johnson, Nixon, and Carter White Houses, helping to shape the federal government’s energy policies at a time when the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy were being created.

He also advised the Senate Commerce Committee on fuel-efficiency standards and oversaw the Ford Foundation report ‘‘A Time to Choose’’ (1974). The report impressed politicians including President Jimmy Carter, who appointed him to the board of the TVA, the country’s largest public utility, and named him chairman in 1978.

At the time, the authority was working on a host of nuclear power-plant projects and had built a set of coal plants that were reportedly the nation’s worst source of air pollution. Mr. Freeman declared that he wanted to ‘‘hook TVA customers to the sun’’ and ‘‘make the valley the Detroit of electric vehicles,’’ and over the next few years he stopped the development of eight nuclear reactors and installed $1 billion worth of pollution controls on the TVA’s coal plants.

The National Wildlife Federation named him conservationist of the year, although rate increases under his leadership angered many of the authority’s customers. President Reagan appointed a new chairman in 1981, and after Mr. Freeman’s term on the board expired in 1984 he spent much of the next two decades in charge of public utilities across the country.