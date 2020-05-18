Dr. James A. Mahoney, pulmonary and critical care physician on coronavirus front line in New York, at 62

He would run from crashing patient to crashing patient, always at the bedside where it was most dangerous. He rushed in to help when his boss, Dr. Robert F. Foronjy, was struggling with a patient sick with the virus, doing chest compressions and switching out a blocked endotracheal tube. Then he was off again.

When he was not working his day shifts at an intensive care unit at University Hospital of Brooklyn, he was working nights across the street at Kings County Hospital Center. When he was not at a hospital, he was conducting telemedicine sessions with his regular patients from home, making sure they were wearing masks and washing their hands.

“There were people who were really reluctant to go into the rooms, and you could understand why,” Foronjy said. “He saw another human being in need, and he didn’t hesitate to help.”

After nearly 40 years as a physician, Dr. Mahoney, 62, could have retired. Others his age, including his older brother, also a doctor, stopped seeing hospital patients as the pandemic loomed, worried that age or health issues put them in greater danger than younger colleagues.

Friends, family, and fellow physicians begged Dr. Mahoney to do the same. He had been on the front lines for AIDS; the crack epidemic; the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; Hurricane Sandy. Why not skip this one, they asked. Take a break, save yourself.

He would not do it. Dr. Mahoney belonged on the floor, and that is where he would stay, until the end. On April 27, he succumbed to the virus he had fought so vigorously.

For a place like University Hospital, a chronically underfunded state-run institution that serves a mostly poor, black Brooklyn community, the loss of Dr. Mahoney was shattering. He started as a student at the hospital’s teaching college in 1982 and never left. He rose to become a pulmonary and critical care physician and a professor at the same college, which is part of the State University of New York system.

For students, particularly black ones, he was a legend.

“As a young black man, I looked at this guy and said to myself, ‘Twenty years from now I want to be like him,’ ” said Latif A. Salam, who is now a doctor who works in internal medicine at University Hospital. “When a black medical student, a black resident sees him, he sees a hero. Someone that you can be one day. He’s our Jay-Z.” Though he was raised by a military father and spent his childhood on Air Force bases, Dr. Mahoney had no patience for the strict hierarchy of the hospital. He preferred eating lunch with his nurses or assistants, and once chided his sister for reserving all the best tables at one of his birthday parties for physicians.

Dr. Julien J. Cavanagh said on one of his first nights as a resident, he was anxious about summoning Dr. Mahoney at 3 a.m. for help with a young stroke victim. Most senior physicians would have dismissed their subordinates and finished the procedure themselves, he said.

“He never gave up on us,” Cavanagh said. “He kept telling us what to do. Teaching us a few tricks with the ultrasound. He stayed there telling us what to do until we got it done. I thought this was remarkable.”

Black doctors are still uncommon enough that Dr. Mahoney would sometimes be mistaken for someone else. Even when he was a senior physician, residents would sometimes contradict him, a huge breach of protocol. Once, another doctor, mistaking him for a local resident in Brooklyn, admonished him for parking in the physicians’ lot. Such slights rankled him, friends and colleagues said.

His patients, though, adored him, colleagues said. He gave them his pager number and his cellphone number. If patients were too sick or too busy to come to the hospital for routine checkups, he would make house calls. Even after he got sick, he would call longtime patients to monitor them, said Michelle King, who was his office manager for two decades.

“Not only did he heal people’s bodies,” King said, “he healed their minds and their souls.”