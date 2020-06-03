Johnny Majors, 85, winning coach at Pittsburgh and Tennessee, dies

The even-tempered Mr. Majors was a college head coach for 29 years: five at Iowa State (1968-72), four at Pittsburgh (1973-76), 16 at Tennessee (1977-92), and four more back at Pittsburgh (1993-96). His overall record was 185-137-10.

The University of Pittsburgh announced his death. No cause was given.

Johnny Majors, a homegrown college football hero in Tennessee who coached Pittsburgh to an undefeated season and a national championship before returning to his native state to forge a successful 16-year head-coaching career at the University of Tennessee — although one that ended in bitterness — died on Wednesday at his home in Knoxville. He was 85.

Mr. Majors’s coaching years at Tennessee, in Knoxville, where he had been an All-America tailback, brought three Southeastern Conference championships and 12 postseason bowl trips. But just before the 1992 season, he underwent quintuple heart bypass surgery, and his offensive coordinator, Phillip Fulmer, was named interim coach while Mr. Majors recovered.

University officials eventually decided to replace Mr. Majors with Fulmer, offering Mr. Majors a job as assistant athletic director. He declined, and negotiated a buyout of more than $500,000 (about $910,000 today) with two years left on his contract.

John Terrill Majors was born on May 21, 1935, in Lynchburg, Tenn., to Shirley and Elizabeth Majors. His father was a well-known high school football coach who became head coach at the University of the South, in Sewanee, Tenn.

At Tennessee, Mr. Majors had an All-America career as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound tailback who did much more than run. He variously passed, punted, called signals, and played safety in a 6-2-2-1 defense.

In 1956, Johnny Majors’s senior year, Tennessee was 10-0 in the regular season and ranked second nationally to Oklahoma before being upset by Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. In the voting for the Heisman Trophy as the nation’s outstanding player, Mr. Majors finished second to Paul Hornung, the Notre Dame quarterback and future NFL Hall of Fame running back for the Green Bay Packers.

In 2012, Tennessee retired Mr. Majors’s No. 45 jersey. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

Considered too small to play in the National Football League, Mr. Majors was not selected in the draft. Instead, he spent 11 years as an assistant coach before becoming head coach at Iowa State.

In his next job, at Pittsburgh, he inherited a team with 11 consecutive losing seasons and only one victory the year before. He quickly brought in 83 recruits, and his first team there went 6-5-1. Three years later, in 1976, with Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett at tailback, Pittsburgh went 11-0 in the regular season, defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and was voted national champion. Mr. Majors was voted coach of the year in 1973 and 1976.

After his ill-fated tenure at Tennessee, Mr. Majors returned to Pittsburgh to take on another rebuilding job. This time the magic was gone.

In his second stint at Pittsburgh, his teams finished 3-8, 3-8, 2-9, and 4-7. In his final season, Pittsburgh lost to Ohio State by 72-0, Miami by 45-0, Syracuse by 55-7, and Notre Dame by 60-6. Mr. Majors resigned after that.

Mr. Majors and his wife of 61 years, Mary Lynn Majors, had a son, John, and a daughter, Mary. “He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River,” his wife told Sports Radio WMNL in Knoxville on Wednesday. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

Mr. Majors received an unusual honor from a young actor (and former high school and college football player), who considered him his childhood hero. As a tribute, Harvey Lee Yeary, who would become the star of the television shows “The Six-Million Dollar Man” and “The Fall Guy,” adopted the stage name Lee Majors.