Ian Taylor, trader who built oil powerhouse Vitol, dies at 64

An Oxford-educated Briton with Scottish family roots, Mr. Taylor joined Vitol from Royal Dutch Shell in 1985 and took over as chief executive a decade later. Despite the occasional brush with scandal, Vitol grew at a rate few in Silicon Valley could match under his watch, increasing net income from $22.9 million in 1995 to a record $2.28 billion in 2009.

Ian Taylor, the trader who helped shape the modern oil market by transforming a small Dutch fuel merchant called Vitol Group into one of the world’s biggest commodity houses, died from pneumonia following a long illness, the company said Tuesday.

Mixing an easy charm with a relentless business mind, Mr. Taylor struck lucrative deals with governments, national oil companies, refiners, and producers to transform Vitol into a global player. Today, operations range from trading floors in London, Singapore, and Houston, through storage tanks in the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, to filling stations in Australia.

‘‘You need to have relationships,’’ Mr. Taylor told Bloomberg News in 2016.

Vitol plays a crucial role in energy markets, buying, selling, blending, and transporting crude oil and fuel around the world. In more than half a century, the company has never suffered an annual loss. It earned $1.5 billion in 2017, the last full-year Mr. Taylor served as CEO. Battling cancer, he moved to the role of chairman in 2018, when one of his longtime lieutenants Russell Hardy took over.

‘‘Ian was an exceptional man. He combined energy and a determination to succeed with humility, humor and humanity,’’ Hardy said in the statement. ‘‘He challenged all of us to be the best we could be. We owe him a great deal.’’