Paul Rochester, member of Jets’ Super Bowl team, dies at 81

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.— Paul “Rocky” Rochester, a defensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969, has died. He was 81.

The team announced Mr. Rochester’s death on its website Tuesday, saying it happened last weekend but did not provide additional details.

Mr. Rochester began his pro football career with the Dallas Texans in 1960 and played three-plus seasons with the AFL team that would become the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after being released during the 1963 season, he was signed by the Jets and became their starting left defensive tackle.