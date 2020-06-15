Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood star, 34

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” the family statement read. “We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

His death was confirmed in a statement from his family, which did not mention a cause. Police in Mumbai said that Mr. Rajput’s death was a suicide and that an investigation was underway.

NEW YORK — Sushant Singh Rajput, a prominent actor in Indian films and television programs, was found dead in his home in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Mr. Rajput started his acting career on television, where he was best known for his role as a car mechanic, Manav Deshmukh, in “Pavitra Rishta,” a soap opera that debuted in 2009. After leaving the show in 2011, he made his Bollywood debut in 2013 in “Kai Po Che,” a film based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat. Mr. Rajput received praise for his performance as a gifted but troubled cricket player; critic Taran Adarsh said Mr. Rajput was “blessed with wonderful screen presence.” He also received a Filmfare Award nomination.

Mr. Rajput was comfortable both in hero and character roles, and he was known for being relatable on and off screen. In 2016, he starred in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” about the rise of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016, and Mr. Rajput was again praised for his performance, netting several award nominations and one win.

Sushant Singh Rajput was born Jan. 21, 1986, in Patna, in the Indian state of Bihar. His father, Krishna Kumar Singh, was an engineer; and his mother, Usha Singh, was a homemaker. Mr. Rajput was the youngest of five children and the only boy.

Mr. Rajput often gave credit for his success to his mother, who died in 2002 when he was 16. He later recalled, “There was a vacuum in my life after her, as she was the only one with whom I would discuss everything.”

He took acting and dancing classes in college, eventually dropping out to become a dancer for well-known choreographer Shiamak Davar. With Davar’s troupe, Mr. Rajput performed at several Bollywood events, including the 2005 Filmfare Awards and the Commonwealth Games in 2006.

Mr. Rajput later moved to Mumbai, joining a theater group for more than two years, during which he landed his first commercial. In 2008, he was spotted by a television casting agency, leading to his television debut in “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,” a drama series.

In 2010, he appeared in the fourth season of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” India’s version of “Dancing With the Stars,” with Ankita Lokhande, his “Pavitra Rishta” costar and his girlfriend at the time. Mr. Rajput finished in second place.

Mr. Rajput leaves his father and four older sisters: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ritu Singh, Mitu Singh, and Nitu Singh.