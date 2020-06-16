Edén Pastora, ‘Commander Zero’ in Nicaragua

A grandson, Álvaro Pastora Gutiérrez, said the cause was a heart attack. He said Mr. Pastora had been gravely ill when he was admitted to the hospital, though the grandson did not identify the nature of the illness.

NEW YORK — Edén Pastora, a hero of the 1979 Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua who was known by his nom de guerre, “Commander Zero” — and who later turned against his victorious comrades-in-arms in a long counterrevolutionary war of words and guerrilla attacks that failed to budge the socialist regime in Managua — died early Tuesday in a military hospital in that capital city. He was 83.

Mr. Pastora, in a life of danger and adventure that stretched from the jungles of the Miskito Coast to the halls of Congress in Washington, was instrumental in toppling the military dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza DeBayle, the last of the line in a repressive family dynasty that had ruled their Central American country for nearly a half century.

But deprived of a major role in the revolutionary government he had helped to install, and increasingly disillusioned by its Marxist-Leninist tendencies, Mr. Pastora went into exile and for years challenged the regime, led by Daniel Ortega, first with an international campaign of political pressures, and later with hit-and-run guerrilla attacks inside Nicaragua.

Along the way he courted sympathizers and bankrollers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America; took money and air support secretly from the Central Intelligence Agency; attacked cities in Nicaragua; was denounced by Managua as a traitor and tried in absentia; was seriously wounded by an assassin’s bomb that killed eight people; and once ran for the presidency of Nicaragua. He lost — and two years later, in 2008, announced that he had reconciled with the Ortega government.

Known for bold stratagems that captured world headlines and romanticized his daredevil exploits, Mr. Pastora was an early leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front and a charismatic figure in the struggle against a dictator who had looted the national treasury and ordered the deaths of countless opponents, including Mr. Pastora’s father.

On Aug. 22, 1978, Mr. Pastora, a former medical student, led some 25 Sandinista guerrillas on a daring raid into the National Palace in Managua. The invaders killed or disarmed the palace guards and seized more than 1,000 hostages, including the entire Nicaraguan Congress and most of the senior officials of the Somoza dictatorship.

For three days, as a shocked world watched, the revolutionaries held out until Somoza capitulated to their demands for the release of scores of political prisoners, a $500,000 ransom, and safe passage to Panama. The spectacular raid established the legend of “Comandante Cero.” Photographers caught him as he mounted the steps of the escape plane: a triumphant swashbuckler in a dark beret, clutching a rifle, his chest crossed with bullet and grenade bandoleers.

Despite his efforts for the revolution, Mr. Pastora, who had voiced presidential ambitions, was not named to the junta or to a ruling directorate. He was named deputy defense minister and assigned to organize Sandinista militia reserves. He was offended when many Sandinista leaders moved into luxury homes in Managua.

The junta took on Cuban advisers and pledged land reforms, equality for women, and a nonaligned foreign policy. But critics said the regime was turning Nicaragua into a state modeled on Cuban socialism, with cadres enforcing political discipline and stifling dissent.

In 1981, Mr. Pastora quit the government and disappeared. Ten months later, he surfaced in Costa Rica and, echoing United States charges, denounced the Sandinista government as a betrayal of the revolution, saying that it had imposed censorship, delayed elections, and aligned itself with Cuba and the Soviet Union. The Sandinistas dismissed him as a renegade.

With secret CIA support, Mr. Pastora assembled a large force of guerrilla fighters, calling it the Democratic Revolutionary Alliance. It attacked the Managua airport, the Pacific port of Corinto, the city of San Juan del Norte, and other targets. But there was no popular uprising, as he had hoped for. He was branded a traitor and tried in absentia. Sandinista offensives forced his retreat to Costa Rica. As his losses mounted, funds from the United States and elsewhere dried up.

In the 1990s, Mr. Pastora was allowed to return to Nicaragua under an amnesty, but his efforts to form a new political movement fizzled, and his plan to run for president in 1996 was rejected by election officials on technical grounds. In 2006, he was allowed to run for president as a minor party candidate, but finished fifth with less than 1 percent of the vote. (His return to the political arena was portrayed in a 2006 documentary, “Edén Pastora — Comandante Cero,” directed by Alvaro Pardo.)

Edén Pastora Gómez was born in Dario, Nicaragua, on Jan. 22, 1937, one of six children of Panfilo Pastora and Elsie Gómez de Pastora. When Edén was 7, his father, a prosperous rancher, was killed by Somoza’s National Guard. Officials said he died in a dispute over land, but his family called it murder.

It left his son with a hatred for “injustice, oppression and regimes of terror,” as he later put it.

Mr. Pastora had been married since the 1960s to Yolanda Torres Giron de Pastora, his fourth wife. He was reported to have 19 children from various relationships.

In 2008, two years after losing his presidential bid, Mr. Pastora announced that he had reconciled with the Sandinistas and pledged support for Ortega.

“This government is making a revolution,” he said, “one-eyed or lame, but it is a revolution.”

In 2016, nearly four decades after the Nicaraguan revolution, Ortega was elected to his fourth term as president. Mr. Pastora held a minor government post as minister of development for the San Juan River Basin, where he owned a thriving shark-fishing business at San Juan del Norte.