Messias Kokama, indigenous leader in the Amazon, dies at 53

Mr. Kokama became an activist, devoting his life to defending indigenous rights in a rapidly urbanizing Amazon. He was instrumental in founding Tribes Park, a rough-hewed collection of cinder block houses where some 700 families from 35 different Amazon tribes are able to maintain their culture inside Manaus — a sprawling industrial city of 1.7 million in the heart of the rainforest.

Messias Kokama grew up in a village of indigenous people in the Amazon region and traveled nearly 1,000 miles downriver to the nearest big city in search of opportunity. What he found instead was discrimination. As far as officials were concerned, he practically didn’t exist.

He died May 13 at a hospital in the city. He was 53. The cause was COVID-19, his daughter Mirian said.

Before Tribes Park, indigenous people in Manaus were mostly relegated to the edge of town or sleeping on streets. Because indigenous Brazilians are considered wards of the state, social services and other vestiges of officialdom are generally provided only on indigenous lands by the Federal Indian Bureau. When the city officially recognized Tribes Park in 2018, paving the streets, and providing electricity and basic health services, that began to change.

Indigenous leaders had been planning the park for years, but when Mr. Kokama was selected by his cofounders as chief in 2012, work began in earnest. That meant navigating a grinding bureaucracy, fending off lawsuits, rebuffing violent eviction attempts, and even battling drug gangs. Mr. Kokama also had to sort out internal disputes between tribes that were not traditional allies.

Messias Martins Moreira (who like many indigenous Brazilians used his tribe’s name, Kokama, as his surname) was born Sept. 19, 1966, in Taboca, near Brazil’s border with Colombia and Peru. His father, Abelada Moreira, was a baker and his mother, Nedina (Martins) Moreira, worked at home.

Mr. Kokama, who received his high school degree at 40, was a staunch advocate of education for indigenous people and was helping to build a school in the park at the time of his death.

Along with his daughter, he leaves his companion, Marilia Marinho; a son, Miqueias, who has replaced him as chief; another daughter, Vitoria, and a grandchild.

Mr. Kokama also served as a Pentecostal pastor, without renouncing his indigenous culture and beliefs.

“We indigenous can be what we want without losing who we are,” he would often say.