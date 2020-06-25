Eula Bingham, champion of worker safety

Dr. Bingham was appointed director of OSHA by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. During her tenure the agency adopted more regulatory standards on harmful chemicals — including benzene, cotton dust, and lead — than any previous administration had and more than most have since.

She was nearing completion of chemotherapy treatments for cancer when she suffered a pulmonary embolism and cardiac collapse and died in a hospital, her daughter, Martha Mattheis, said.

NEW YORK — Eula Bingham, a toxicologist who energized the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as its director and set stringent standards to protect workers from hazardous materials, died June 13 in Cincinnati. She was 90.

Under so-called right-to-know regulations, employers had to inform workers about any hazardous chemicals they were working with, and manufacturers had to list those chemicals on containers. Dr. Bingham was forced to fend off lawsuits by companies that did not want to disclose such information.

“Workers have a right to expect they won’t be killed on their jobs,” Dr. Bingham told The Washington Post in 1977.

When she took over OSHA, the agency was something of a laughingstock for having promulgated thousands of rules that had little to do with making workplaces safer.

In an effort to pursue what Carter called “common sense priorities,” Dr. Bingham eliminated more than 1,000 regulations that she considered “nit-picking” and that industry regarded as a nuisance. This freed the agency’s inspectors to focus on serious threats — to go after whales, not minnows, in the parlance of the day.

“She put OSHA on the map,” Dr. Philip Landrigan, a friend who worked with her in government starting in 1979, said in an interview.

In her campaign for workplace safety Dr. Bingham clashed with business, Congress, and even fellow members of the Carter administration, though she usually had the backing of the president.

As a Washington bureaucrat, Dr. Bingham achieved a rare level of notoriety. In 1979, she appeared in The Washington Star’s crossword puzzle. “OSHA Lady” read the clue for 39 Across, seeking a four-letter answer.

With the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980, Dr. Bingham was out, and his administration proceeded to dismantle many of the regulations and safeguards she had put in place.

But even without her federal perch, she persisted, working with state legislators, labor unions, and consumer groups to implement safety regulations at the state and local levels.

Eula Lee Bingham was born on July 9, 1929, in Covington, Ky., across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. Her father, Arthur Bingham, was a railroad worker who lost his job during the Depression and became a farmer in Burlington, Ky., about 15 miles to the southwest. Her mother, Frieda (Sperl) Bingham, a nurse and phone operator, also worked the farm, where the couple produced most of their food and where Eula grew up.

She went on to major in biology and chemistry at Eastern Kentucky University. After graduating in 1951, she was hired as an analytical chemist by the Hilton-Davis Chemical Co. in Cincinnati, where, she said in a 2018 oral history, she became familiar with the dangers that many workers face.

She went to graduate school at the University of Cincinnati, where she did pioneering research on carcinogens while studying in the toxicology division (which became the department of environmental health at the university’s College of Medicine). She earned her master’s in physiology in 1954 and her doctorate in zoology in 1958.

Dr. Bingham’s lab research included testing chemicals sent by companies that wanted to know their carcinogenic effects. With her findings gaining notice, she became a sought-after consultant and expert witness in lawsuits involving worker safety. This attracted the attention of labor unions. Dr. Bingham was soon appointed to federal worker-safety advisory committees that were examining carcinogens and emissions from coke ovens.

When Carter was elected in 1976, he asked labor unions to recommend potential directors for OSHA. Dr. Bingham’s name rose to the top.

After Reagan’s election, Dr. Bingham returned to the University of Cincinnati and served as vice president of research and graduate studies from 1981 to 1990. She continued to be active in worker safety.

In addition to her daughter Martha, she leaves daughters Julia and Helen Mattheis; and two granddaughters.