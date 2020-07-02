Ruth Buchanan, philanthropist and hostess extraordinaire

A granddaughter of Herbert Henry Dow, who founded the Dow Chemical Co. in 1897 and laid the foundations of one of the world’s largest corporations, Ms. Buchanan led a fairy-tale life of privilege and almost unimaginable riches. She presided over society gatherings at Under Oak, her French-Norman estate in the nation’s capital, and Beaulieu, her 16-bedroom oceanfront “cottage” in Newport, formerly owned by William Waldorf Astor and Cornelius Vanderbilt III.

Ms. Buchanan’s death, which was not widely reported at the time, was confirmed on Monday by her daughter Bonnie Matheson.

NEW YORK — Ruth Buchanan, the Dow Chemical heiress who entertained world leaders as the wife of an ambassador and White House chief of protocol and dazzled American society in her own opulent mansions in Washington and Newport, R.I., died on Nov. 18 at her home in Washington. She was 101.

Advertisement

She attended elite schools, earned a degree from the Connecticut College for Women and married two wealthy and accomplished men, one of whom became the US ambassador to Luxembourg and Austria and chief of protocol for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. She was also a philanthropist, a leader of cultural institutions, and one of the grande dames of American society.

With maids, butlers, chauffeurs, and gardeners, she grew up an only child in Midland, Mich., where her father, William J. Hale, a scientist who had married Herbert Dow’s daughter, Helen, was chief of organic chemistry research for Dow. Shortly after Ruth’s birth, her mother died at 24 in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Ruth was raised by her father, who never remarried, and by a retinue of servants. She was sent to preparatory schools in Washington.

When she was 22, she was married in Midland, Texas, to Wiley T. Buchanan Jr., a 26-year-old Dallas man whose family had made fortunes in oil, timber, and cotton. The wedding was one of the social events of 1940.

Advertisement

A descendant of James Buchanan, the 15th president of the United States, Wiley Buchanan joined the War Production Board in World War II and was later with the National Production Authority. He was also close to Richard M. Nixon, who became vice president in 1953 after Eisenhower was elected president.

In 1953, Wiley Buchanan was named minister to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. When the two countries raised their missions to the status of embassy in 1955, he became a full ambassador. Contributing their own funds, the Buchanans spent lavishly on entertainment, putting the legation’s level of spending only slightly below that of embassies in London, Paris, and Rome.

Ruth Buchanan soon adapted to life in trilingual Luxembourg. She became conversant (in French, German, or English) with European affairs and gave dinner parties for kings and queens, diplomats and celebrities.

Returning to Washington, Wiley Buchanan was protocol chief from 1957 to 1961. Ruth Buchanan hosted white-tie diplomatic parties at Under Oak, in northwest Washington, named for a 400-year-old tree on the 2.75-acre estate.

In the early 1960s, the Buchanans bought and restored Beaulieu, one of Newport’s oldest mansions. Completed in 1859 by Calvert Vaux, a designer of Central Park in New York, Beaulieu, with its library, billiard room, and wraparound veranda overlooking the Atlantic, was a setting for memorable summer entertainments given by the Astors and Vanderbilts during Newport’s Gilded Age.

After Cornelius Vanderbilt III’s widow, Grace, died in 1953, the place fell into disrepair. But in 1961 the Buchanans moved into the gatehouse and, with hands-on supervision and trips to Europe for fireplaces and fixtures, restored the mansion to pristine condition.

Advertisement

Crown Prince Juan Carlos of Spain attended a gala for the reopening in 1962. Parties at Beaulieu were summer events for years.

Ruth Elizabeth Hale was born on Feb. 22, 1918, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to William and Helen Dow Hale. She attended the coeducational Potomac School and the all-girls Holton-Arms School, which were both in Washington at the time, and Connecticut College for Women in New London (now Connecticut College), where she received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1939. (In 1954, the Hale Laboratory was built on the campus with gifts from Ruth Buchanan and others.)

Wiley Buchanan, who served as ambassador to Austria from 1975 to 1977, died in 1986.

In 1999, Ruth Buchanan married Edward Kendall Wheeler, whom she described as her high school sweetheart.

In addition to her daughter Matheson, Ms. Buchanan leaves two other children from her first marriage, Diane Dow Wilsey and Wiley Buchanan III; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.