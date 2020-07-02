Steve Bing, Hollywood producer and financier, 55

The Los Angeles police said officers arrived at the scene, on Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City, at 1 p.m., and pronounced a man in his 50s there dead. Neither his name nor details of the death were released. But a police official who was not authorized to comment publicly said a man who had jumped from the condominium building balcony was identified as Mr. Bing.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed his death, saying the cause was suicide.

NEW YORK — Steve Bing, a real estate heir who became a Hollywood producer and film financier, died Monday in Los Angeles after jumping from the balcony of his 27th-floor apartment. He was 55.

Advertisement

An heir to a New York real estate fortune, Mr. Bing started a production company and was involved in producing and financing a number of popular films, including “Get Carter,” a 2000 action thriller with Sylvester Stallone.

Mr. Bing was a donor to progressive and Democratic political causes and a friend of former President Bill Clinton. He had given at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

“I loved Steve Bing very much,” Clinton wrote on Twitter after the death.

Mr. Bing’s romantic relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley became tabloid fodder in 2001 after he had questioned whether he was the father of a child she had given birth to; a DNA test confirmed that he was.

Stephen Leo Bing was born on March 31, 1965, in New York City to Helen Bing, a nurse, and Peter Bing, a medical doctor. When Stephen turned 18, he inherited a fortune from his grandfather Leo S. Bing, a New York real estate developer for whom a theater at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is named.

Mr. Bing attended Harvard Westlake, a private school in Los Angeles, and reportedly cowrote his first screenplay, “Missing in Action,” before graduating from high school. The script eventually was turned into a film starring Chuck Norris.

Advertisement

Mr. Bing enrolled at Stanford University but dropped out before graduating and his production company, Shangri-La Entertainment, and cowriting the screenplay to the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack,” produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Mr. Bing also helped finance “The Polar Express,” a motion-capture animated film that starred Tom Hanks, and produced “Shine a Light,” Martin Scorsese’s 2008 documentary about the Rolling Stones.

More recently, he partnered with several other Hollywood financiers — including Ron Burkle, Arnon Milchan, and Brett Ratner — to finance “Rules Don’t Apply,” a 2016 film written, produced, and directed by Warren Beatty, who also starred in it as Howard Hughes.

Mr. Bing leaves his son with Hurley, Damian, and a daughter, Kira, from a previous relationship.

If you need to speak with anyone, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, is staffed with trained people who will offer confidential support and offer resources 24 hours a day, every day.