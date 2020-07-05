Nikolai Fadeyechev, elegant Bolshoi dancer

NEW YORK — Nikolai Fadeyechev, one of the Bolshoi Ballet’s greatest dancers, who was hailed for his distinctive noble style and his chivalry as a partner to the Russian company’s leading ballerinas from the 1950s to the ’70s, died June 23 in Moscow. He was 87.

His death, from heart failure, was announced by the Bolshoi Theater.

As an artist, Mr. Fadeyechev was one of a kind. In a company acclaimed for its athletic male dancers, he chose to be an elegant and eloquent presence.