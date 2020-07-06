Charlie Daniels, who bridged country music and rock, 83

A force in country and rock for more than five decades, Mr. Daniels first made his mark as a session musician. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, he played guitar, bass, fiddle, and banjo on Nashville recordings by Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, and Leonard Cohen. He also produced albums for the Youngbloods, including the group’s 1969 folk-rock touchstone, “Elephant Mountain,” during this period.

His publicist announced the death, at Summit Medical Center, saying the cause was a hemorrhagic stroke.

NASHVILLE — Charlie Daniels, the singer, songwriter, and bandleader known for his brash down-home persona and his blazing fiddle work on such hits as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died on Monday in Nashville. He was 83.

But his greatest acclaim came as the leader of the Charlie Daniels Band, a country-rock ensemble that hosted the Volunteer Jam, the freewheeling Southern music festival established in 1974 that featured Roy Acuff, Stevie Ray Vaughn, James Brown, and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Modeled after the Allman Brothers, who also were regular performers at the Jam, Mr. Daniels’s band employed dual lead guitarists and drummers in the service of an expansive improvisational sound that included elements of country, blues, bluegrass, rock, and Western swing.

Formed in 1971, the group earned a reputation early on for recording material of an outspoken countercultural bent, much of it written by Mr. Daniels. “The South’s Gonna Do It,” a Top 40 pop hit in 1975, sang the praises of his fellow Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, among others. “Uneasy Rider,” a talking bluegrass number that reached the pop Top 10 in 1973, and “Long Haired Country Boy,” from 1975, unabashedly extolled the virtues of free speech and marijuana.

“I ain’t askin’ nobody for nothin’/If I can’t get it on my own,” Mr. Daniels asserted in a gruff drawl on the chorus of “Long Haired Country Boy.” “If you don’t like the way I’m livin’/You just leave this long haired country boy alone.”

His plucky attitude assumed mythical proportions with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a No. 1 country single and Top 10 pop hit from 1979 in which the protagonist goes head-to-head with Satan in a fiddle contest and prevails. The recording appeared on the multiplatinum-selling album “Million Mile Reflections” and won a Grammy Award for best country vocal.

Mr. Daniels’s penchant for championing the underdog, coupled with his band’s constant touring, won him a devoted following, including the admiration of President Carter, who invited the Charlie Daniels Band to perform at his 1977 Inaugural Ball.

Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band would sometimes do 250 shows a year.

“I can ask people where they are from, and if they say ‘Waukegan,’ I can say I’ve played there. If they say ‘Baton Rouge,’ I can say I’ve played there. There’s not a city we haven’t played in,” Mr. Daniels said in 1998.

In addition to the White House, he played at the Super Bowl, throughout Europe, and often for troops in the Middle East.

He played himself in the 1980 John Travolta movie “Urban Cowboy” and was closely identified with the rise of country music generated by that film.

His persona and politics grew more patriotic and strident as the ’70s gave way to the ’80s, beginning with “In America,” a Top 20 pop hit written in response to the Iran hostage crisis of 1980. “Simple Man,” a No. 2 country single in 1990, called for the lynching of drug dealers and sex offenders, while “(What the World Needs Is) A Few More Rednecks,” also from 1990, ran counter to the hippie nonconformity of his early hits.

“If I come across an issue, or something I feel strongly about, and I happen to think of a song that would go in that direction, then I do it,” he said, discussing how he came to write “Simple Man,” in an online interview. “But that’s not what I start out, necessarily, to do.”

Such disavowals notwithstanding, he proved to be anything but reluctant to share his increasingly right-wing views, especially on the Soap Box section of the Charles Daniels Band website, where he would talk about the Second Amendment, patriotism, and other issues, and in his 1993 book, “Ain’t No Rag: Freedom, Family and the Flag.”

In 2003, he published “An Open Letter to the Hollywood Bunch” in defense of President George W. Bush’s Iraq policy.

“You people need to get out of Hollywood once in a while and get out into the real world,” he wrote. “You’d be surprised at the hostility you would find out here. Stop in at a truck stop and tell an overworked, long distance truck driver that you don’t think Saddam Hussein is doing anything wrong.”

Charles Edward Daniels was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Wilmington, N.C. His mother, LaRue (Hammonds) Daniels, was a homemaker, and his father, William Carlton Daniels, was a lumberjack who played fiddle and guitar. Charlie Daniels followed suit, learning to play both instruments before forming his own group, the Jaguars, in the late 1950s.

He had begun writing songs by this point, including “It Hurts Me,” a collaboration with Joy Byers that was the B-side of Elvis Presley’s Top 40 hit “Kissin’ Cousins” in 1964.

He moved to Nashville in 1967 at the urging of producer Bob Johnston, with whom he immediately established a successful career as a session musician. Among the albums on which he appeared were Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” and Cohen’s “Songs of Love and Hate,” both produced by Johnston.

In 2014, Mr. Daniels paid tribute to his early days as a sideman with a cover album of Dylan’s songs titled, “Off the Grid: Doin’ It Dylan.” Mr. Daniels remembered this period fondly, describing it as “loose, free and, most of all, fun” in a 2015 interview with The Tennessean.

Dylan recalled a similar affinity in his 2004 memoir, “Chronicles.” “I felt I had a lot in common with Charlie,” he wrote. “When Charlie was around, something good would usually come out of the sessions.”

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He leaves his wife, Hazel, and his son, Charlie Daniels.

He said in 1998 that he kept touring so much because “I have never played those notes perfectly. I’ve never sung every song perfectly. I’m in competition to be better tonight than I was last night and to be better tomorrow than tonight.”

His favorite place to play, he said, was “anywhere with a good crowd and a good paycheck.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this obituary.