Dulce Nunes, Bossa Nova Star of the 1960s, Dies at 90

Mrs. Nunes appeared in magazine ads for cigarettes and a textile company, made several films in her early 20s, and found a place in the society pages thanks to her storybook marriage. The public eagerly awaited her next film. She chose instead to study guitar.

Mrs. Nunes died June 4 in a Rio de Janeiro hospital. The cause was COVID-19, her cousin Sergio Bressane said. She was 90.

Dulce Nunes seemed poised to become a movie star, with her face plastered on the cover of national magazines and a high-profile marriage to one of Brazilian cinema’s leading men. But instead she took a detour into singing, releasing a trio of popular albums in the 1960s that capitalized on the surging popularity of bossa nova.

Mrs. Nunes is best known for the 1964 album that launched her singing career, “Poor Little Rich Girl,” with songs arranged by Antonio Carlos Jobim from a musical by Vinicius de Moraes, who wrote the book, and Carlos Lyra, who composed the music — three of the biggest names in bossa nova, which combined samba rhythms with jazz.

A year later, Mrs. Nunes released her first solo record, “Dulce,” featuring compositions by up-and-coming bossa nova composers. In 1967 she came out with her only other solo recording: “Writers’ Samba.”

That same year, she married Egberto Gismonti, her ex-husband’s nephew, who went on to become a successful musician in his own right. The couple divorced in 1976 but Mrs. Nunes continued to sing on Gismonti’s records into the early 1990s.

Dulce began acting while in her teens. She would complain about how all the male leads tended to be older, but then married one of them: actor, composer, and notorious lady’s man Bené Nunes, in 1956. The couple separated in 1963.

Mrs. Nunes’ first film, “Woman From Afar,” came out in 1949 and in 1950 she appeared in two more: “Morning Star” and “My Wife’s Fiancé.” Her last role was in the 1967 film “The ABC of Love.”