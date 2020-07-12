Everton Weekes, Cricket Star and Pioneer, Is Dead at 95

For a decade, beginning in the late 1940s, the trio gave the West Indies team the most intimidating batting lineup in world cricket. Each man was right-handed, each would be knighted for services to the game, and each was Black.

Weekes, Frank Worrell, and Clyde Walcott were born within 17 months and two miles of one another in Bridgetown, Barbados, which in 1925, the year Mr. Weekes was born, had a population of 13,486. Walcott believed that the three had been delivered by the same midwife.

The West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes was the last of the “three Ws”: batsmen linked by a matchless conjunction of birth, location, and alliteration.

Everton Weekes died on July 1 in Christ Church, Barbados. He was 95 and the last surviving W. Worrell died in 1967 at 42; Walcott in 2006 at 80.

The Barbados Cricket Association announced Mr. Weekes’s death. No cause was specified, but he had been in poor health since having a heart attack last year.

The West Indies cricket broadcaster Tony Cozier wrote of the three Ws in 2015 that “in the fading days of British colonialism, all three broke the long-standing racial barrier of a sport always held as a badge of excellence by the islands of the cricketing Caribbean.”

Worrell was cricket’s nearest equivalent to Jackie Robinson. His appointment in 1960 as the first regular Black captain of the West Indies team ended the monopoly of the region’s white plantocracy. Walcott became, in 1993, the first chairman of the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body, who was not from England.

Everton Weekes, who had the poorest background of the three, was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in the Pickwick Gap district of Bridgetown. He was named for his father’s favorite English soccer team, the Everton Football Club of Liverpool. (English cricketer Jim Laker once told Mr. Weekes, referring to Mr. Weekes’s father, “Just as well he didn’t support West Bromwich Albion.”)

Everton left St. Leonard’s School at 14 and joined the army at 17. His early cricket education came from assisting the groundskeeper at Bridgetown’s main cricket ground, Kensington Oval, but he could not join Pickwick, the club that played there, because it was all white. Instead he played for the army club Garrison, about two miles to the south. He broke into the Barbados team in 1945.

All three Ws played in the West Indies’ first postwar series of test matches — international contests played over five days — against England in 1948. In style of play, the three were a study in contrasts: Worrell was fluidly elegant, Walcott was a fearsome power hitter, and the 5-foot-8 Mr. Weekes was compact and ruthlessly efficient. But they shared an ability to destroy the best bowling.

The West Indies team in the 1950s lacked both the fast bowling and the leadership that would make it an all-conquering force in the 1970s and ’80s. Yet the trio shared triumphs, like the team’s first victory in England in 1950, prompting celebrations that heightened British awareness of what became known as the “Windrush generation” of postwar Caribbean immigrants.

Judging both by statistics and by much informed opinion, Mr. Weekes was the best batsmen of the three.

Batting average retains greater currency in cricket analysis than in its baseball equivalent, and Mr. Weekes’s average of 58.61 runs per innings in test matches was better than Walcott’s 56.68 and Worrell’s 49.48. It is the fourth-highest of all time.