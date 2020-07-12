Paik Sun-yup, major South Korean war hero, dies at 99

Whether to treat Mr. Paik as a hero or traitor has also highlighted differences in how South Korea and the United States have read modern Korean history.

Though widely credited for leading his troops in a pivotal and fiercely fought battle of the Korean War, Mr. Paik was a deeply divisive figure in his home country. In 2009, a South Korean presidential committee put him on a list of “pro-Japanese and anti-nation” figures who collaborated with Japanese colonizers during their rule of the Korean Peninsula.

SEOUL — Paik Sun-yup, South Korea’s first four-star general, who was lionized as a Korean War hero by the South Korean and US militaries but dismissed by many in his country as a traitor, died Friday. He was 99.

When they arrive in South Korea, top commanders of the US military have always made a point of inviting Mr. Paik as an honored guest. On Saturday, the US commander in South Korea paid tribute to him.

“General Paik is a hero and national treasure who will be truly missed,“ General Robert B. Abrams, the top US general in South Korea, said in a statement.

Many South Koreans don’t share that sentiment.

In a poll conducted last month, 54 percent of respondents said that the remains of pro-Japanese collaborators interred in national cemeteries should be moved elsewhere. The survey was taken as a debate raged over whether Mr. Paik’s family should be given the option of burying him in a national cemetery. Thousands of Korean War veterans have been interred there.

After consulting with his family, the South Korean Army said Mr. Paik would be buried in a national cemetery south of Seoul on Wednesday in an army-arranged funeral. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Mr. Paik “helped defend freedom and peace in South Korea.”

The United Future Party, the main conservative opposition party, also praised Mr. Paik.

“He has been a living hero of the Korean War, a living legend,” said Kim Eun-hye, a party spokeswoman.

Conservative leaders who emphasize the importance of the US alliance had often pointed to Mr. Paik as a personification of the bilateral ties forged during the war.

But the governing liberal Democratic Party decided not to comment on Mr. Paik’s death.

Some of its lawmakers have opposed burying Mr. Paik in a national cemetery and have called for revising the law on national cemeteries to disinter the bodies of 11 pro-Japanese collaborators already buried there and make their families bury them elsewhere. Most of the 11 were buried there for their roles in the Korean War.

Mr. Paik was born in 1920 in Gangseo in what is now North Korea. Korea was a colony of Japan from 1910 to 1945.

In 1941, he joined the army of Manchukuo, a puppet state that imperial Japan established in Manchuria, serving in a unit known for hunting down Korean guerrillas fighting for independence. Mr. Paik said that while he served in the unit, he never engaged in battles with Korean guerrillas.

He was a first lieutenant when Japan was defeated in World War II and Korea was liberated — then divided into the pro-American South and the Communist North. Mr. Paik was among the Koreans in Japan’s colonial military who were recruited when the United States helped build a military for the South.

He was a division commander when North Korea invaded the South in 1950 to start the three-year Korean War. The invaders quickly pushed the South’s ragtag army into the southeastern corner of South Korea, behind what was known as the Pusan Perimeter.

Mr. Paik is credited for leading his division in the Battle of Tabu-dong, one of the fiercest in the war, which helped block North Korean troops from breaching the Pusan Perimeter. South Korean troops fought as part of the US-led UN forces, which later pushed the North Koreans back to the north.

During the war, Mr. Paik was made army chief of staff and then, at age 33, a four-star general, the first in South Korea.

After retiring from the military in 1960, Mr. Paik served as South Korea’s ambassador to Taiwan and France, among other diplomatic postings.

Paik is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.