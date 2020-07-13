Judy Dyble, a singer in Fairport Convention, 71

With her crystalline soprano voice, Ms. Dyble emerged from London’s early 1960s folk scene as a teenager and joined the newly formed Fairport Convention in 1967. Fairport Convention set out to create a distinctively British folk-rock, glancing toward American rock ’n’ roll, psychedelia, and country but also drawing on centuries of Celtic tradition. The band spawned a durable British genre: trad-rock.

Her death, at a hospital, was announced on her Facebook page. No specific cause was given, but she learned she had lung cancer in 2019. She had lived in Oxfordshire since the 1970s.

NEW YORK — Judy Dyble, a singer and songwriter who was in the first recorded lineup of the British folk-rock institution Fairport Convention before going on to an extensive, though interrupted, recording career, died Sunday in Oxfordshire, England. She was 71

Ms. Dyble sang on its 1968 debut album, “Fairport Convention,” but had been “unceremoniously dumped” from the band before it was released, she wrote on her website. She went on to work within and beyond folky contexts, dipping into progressive rock and electronic music, while joining anniversary reunions of Fairport Convention and its many ex-members through the decades.

Ms. Dyble was born Feb. 13, 1949, in London. She took piano lessons as a child and frequented London’s folk pubs and clubs as a teenager. In her first group, Judy and the Folkmen, she played autoharp, holding it vertically and picking it like a banjo.

Fairport Convention was founded by musicians she had sung with around London: Ashley Hutchings, Simon Nicol, and Richard Thompson, who was Ms. Dyble’s boyfriend at the time. On her website, she wrote, “They quite fancied having a girl in the band and I guess I was the nearest, so I was asked.”

The “Fairport Convention” album included songs from Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan alongside Fairport’s own, and it presented the band as England’s answer to Jefferson Airplane.

After leaving Fairport Convention, Ms. Dyble met saxophonist Ian McDonald. They advertised their services to work with other musicians and were answered by brothers Peter and Michael Giles and guitarist Robert Fripp; the three had already made an album as Giles, Giles and Fripp.

From 1973 to 1997, Ms. Dyble largely left music behind. She worked as a librarian, started a cassette-tape duplication company with her husband, and raised their two children, Stephanie Hellsten and Dan Delabed, who survive her along with two grandchildren.

After the death of her husband in 1994, with her children in college, she rejoined Fairport Convention at Copredy for its 30th anniversary in 1997.