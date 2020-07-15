Last Czechoslovak communist leader Milous Jakes dies at 97

PRAGUE — Milous Jakes, the Communist Party leader in the former Czechoslovakia at the time of 1989’s Velvet Revolution, has died. He was 97.

The Communist Party confirmed his death late Tuesday without providing any further details. It was not immediately clear when he died. Mr. Jakes was appointed the secretary general of the party in 1987.

From the party’s conservative wing, Mr. Jakes opposed a period of liberal reforms in 1968 known as the Prague Spring, which was subsequently crushed that year by Warsaw Pact troops. Mr. Jakes was part of the hard-line regime that took over after the invasion.