Jay Riffe, at 82; spearfishing king

“When you came out,” he recalled of his early forays as a sport fisherman in a 2015 interview with the podcast “The Spear,” his body would be bruised and battered “from being rolled in the surf and the rocks and the sea urchins.”

NEW YORK — Jay Riffe recalled his first spearfishing outing as a fearsome affair — not for the fish but for him. Mr. Riffe, a celebrated California speargun designer, entrepreneur, and pioneer of tankless hunting and diving, was about 10 years old, stalking lobster and sea bass in 70-degree Pacific waters while wearing a sweat shirt, gardening gloves, and boxer trunks.

Advertisement

He added, “But no one ever complained because this was the sport — this was the thrill.”

When he died May 11 at 82, at his home in Dana Point, Calif. — a death not widely reported beyond spearfishing circles — Mr. Riffe left behind a trail of accomplishments in his undersea world, including breaking three world records for deepwater sport fishing; founding Riffe International, a premier American spearfishing and freediving equipment maker; and advancing a campaign for sustainable-fishing regulations. His family said the cause was heart failure.

A powerfully built freediver who could hold his breath for five minutes or more while chasing tuna, grouper, and dorado at depths of up to 100 feet, Mr. Riffe (pronounced rife) first took up spearfishing with his older brother, John, for a simple reason — “to get food for the table,” as he put it.

By age 22 he was the Pacific Coast spearfishing champion.

“Back then the water was so clear, you could see down forever,” he once recalled, adding that the abundance of fish off Palos Verdes and Laguna Beach was far greater than it is today. “So spearfishing started to spread by word of mouth,” he said, and hunters were looking for guns that were easier to hoist and did not “go off like a spring-loaded bazooka.”

Advertisement

For nearly 50 years, beginning in the late 1960s, Mr. Riffe built and developed spearguns and other devices that revolutionized the sport in the United States. His company used supple woods, like teak, which could be grooved to fit a spear shaft snugly; corrosion-resistant magnets, which kept spear tips from wobbling; and textured nylon grips, which kept guns from slipping.

“He was a gentle giant, and he had a passion for engineering the perfect speargun for the world,” said his wife, Jackie, who cofounded Riffe International. Along the way, she said, her husband boated and hunted with the likes of Desi Arnaz Jr., Bing Crosby, Jacques Cousteau, and Buzz Aldrin.

Jesse Taylor Riffe Jr. was born Feb. 23, 1938, the son of Jesse Sr. and Eva May (Mortimer) Riffe. He started his diving career at age 8 as a “caddy” for his eldest brother, John: John would dive down to grab lobsters and abalone, and Jesse Jr., who came to be known as Jay, would swim above and collect the catch in a rucksack.

Jay worked as a lifeguard, married Jackie Pierson, and moved to Australia in 1973 to help start DoALL Co., a maker of industrial machinery. He returned to California a year later to set up DoALL’s American operations and to help raise his two daughters, Julie and Jill.

Budgets were tight, his daughter Jill Riffe Salerno said. “He was really stressing out to make ends meet, and part of that was catching fish for dinner,” she said.

Advertisement

Mr. Riffe soon realized the spearguns prevalent on the West Coast were inaccurate, so he set up shop in his garage in Dana Point and began perfecting what became the Riffe line, led by a gun called the Marauder. (The smaller Riffe Euro gun will be featured in a forthcoming James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”) Today, Riffe International makes its spearfishing equipment in San Clemente.

Mr. Riffe broke three world records for sport fishing in the 1970s, catching a 62-pound wahoo, a 44-pound dorado, and a 286-pound yellowfin tuna. “That tuna, he wanted to take me out to sea,” Mr. Riffe recalled. He hung onto a float until the tuna tired, then descended to apply the coup de grâce.

Mr. Riffe was instrumental in altering sportfishing rules so that hunters would be required to submit one catch per contest, rather than accumulate as many fish as possible to win by overall weight.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Jill and Julie, Mr. Riffe is survived by several grandchildren.