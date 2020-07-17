Blaine Kern, architect of lavish Mardi Gras floats, 93

Like Walt Disney, to whom he was often compared, Mr. Kern was an artist, a businessman, and a showman all in one. He was also a visionary designer: His parade floats had double decks, multipart structures, lights, animation, and many other features that later became common in the various parades in the city.

His son Barry, who confirmed the death, said he had developed an infection after falling from an exercise bike.

NEW YORK — Blaine Kern, who helped turn Mardi Gras in New Orleans into a huge event known around the world, most notably through the innovative and spectacular parade floats he designed and built, died June 25 at his home in the city. He was 93.

Two of Mr. Kern’s more famous floats include the Bacchasaurus, a nearly life-size dinosaur, and the Bacchagator, a 105-foot-long alligator, both built for the Krewe of Bacchus, one of the social groups behind the celebration and one known for its elaborate parade floats. Since the late 1960s, Bacchus has invited celebrities including Bob Hope, Hulk Hogan, and Will Ferrell to reign as king of the krewe and ride its float in the parade. They “turned my dad loose to do whatever he wanted to do,” Barry Kern said. “There was no budget.”

Mr. Kern’s roots as a float builder went back, if not to the beginnings of Mardi Gras, at least to its days as a more modest event. He once recalled a time in the 1930s when, as a boy, he helped his father build a float for the Krewe of Choctaw out of six old trash wagons.

“A dynamic force” is how Arthur Hardy, publisher of the annual Mardi Gras Guide, described Mr. Kern. He added that Mr. Kern was “one of the most significant people in the whole history of the event.”

Mr. Kern supersized Mardi Gras with his floats, but he also enlarged the celebration through tireless promotion and by democratizing it. In its earlier days, in the mid-19th century, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with its parades and social balls, was the province of the well-off white men who controlled the city’s business and society. To get a parade permit, an organization needed to stage more than a dozen floats, which were expensive to build, store, and insure.

“What Blaine did was, he created a pool of rental floats so many groups could participate without being a blue blood or having a zillion dollars,” Hardy said.

In 1968, Mr. Kern lobbied successfully for one krewe to appoint a Jewish parade marshal, something unheard of at the time. And in 1991, when a Black City Council member introduced a law that would deny parade permits to social clubs that discriminated in their membership ranks, Mr. Kern, who belonged to a krewe with Black members, supported the law, which passed.

In 1984, Mr. Kern opened Mardi Gras World, a popular attraction giving tourists the opportunity to visit the 300,000-square-foot warehouse where his floats were built and, in a sense, experience Mardi Gras year-round. The gift shop does a robust business.

Blaine Salvador Kern was born May 17, 1927, in New Orleans. His mother, Josephine (Gendusa) Kern, was a homemaker. His father, Roy, was a sign painter.

In the 1950s, Mr. Kern, not long out of the Army, began building floats for Rex, the most prominent and well-funded Mardi Gras organization. Its captain, Darwin Fenner, paid for Mr. Kern to travel to Europe to study artistic techniques in Valencia, Spain; Viareggio, Italy; and other places known for parades and festivals. Upon his return, Mr. Kern incorporated the bright colors, large props, and animatronics that forever changed the look of Mardi Gras.

In addition to his son Barry, Mr. Kern leaves his wife, Holly Kern; two other sons, Blaine Jr. and Brian; two daughters, Thais Barr and Blainey Kern; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.