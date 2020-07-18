Emily Howell Warner, who broke a sky-high glass ceiling, 80

Industry and professional organizations have hailed Ms. Warner as a trailblazer in the cockpit: as the first woman to be hired permanently to take the pilot’s seat on a major US airline, the first woman to achieve the rank of captain on such an airline, the commander of the first all-women commercial crew, and the first female member of the Air Line Pilots Association.

The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease and an injury from a fall two days earlier, her brother Dennis Hanrahan said.

NEW YORK — Emily Howell Warner, a pilot who was credited with breaking a tropospheric glass ceiling in the 1970s as the first woman hired to command the flight deck of a commercial airliner in the United States, died July 3 at a nursing home in Littleton, Colo. She was 80.

After graduating from high school in 1957 and with college unaffordable, she thought she might become a flight attendant, then known as a stewardess. Never having been on a plane, she boarded a regional flight to assess the job firsthand. When she asked to be invited into the cockpit of the plane, a DC-3, on an empty return trip to Denver, she was mesmerized by the battery of controls and gauges on the instrument panel and by the breathtaking vista through the windshield.

“The pilot could see how excited I was, and he encouraged me to take flying lessons,” she told the Denver Post in 2012. “To which I said, ‘Gee, can a girl take flying lessons?’ ”

To afford flight instruction at $12.75 an hour, she quit her $38-a-week department store job and got hired as the receptionist at Clinton Aviation pilot school at Stapleton Airfield in Denver (the now-closed Stapleton International Airport).

She earned her pilot’s license in a year and quickly piled up more than 7,000 hours of cockpit experience as a pilot, ferrying new Cessna aircraft from the factory in Wichita, Kan., providing air traffic reports, training others as the Federal Aviation Administration’s first female designated pilot examiner, and working as a flight instructor, manager, and chief pilot for the aviation school.

By 1967, as a federal pilot examiner, Ms. Warner was assessing the competence of newly hired male pilots who had less flight experience than she did. She began applying for a pilot position with commercial airlines in the late 1960s but was repeatedly rejected. One of those airlines was Frontier, with which she had taken her first flight.

In 1973, she applied yet again to Frontier, and this time she managed to get an interview with Ed O’Neil, the vice president for flight operations. After auditioning her in a model cockpit that simulated a balky Convair 580, he hired her. She was 33.

Ms. Warner debuted as a full-time co-pilot in 1974. Two years later, she piloted a twin-engine turboprop De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, a rugged intercity commuter plane, commanding the cockpit as the first female captain of a US commercial airline.

She would fly larger planes, including Boeing 737s. She led the first all-female commercial flight crew in 1986.

Other women had ferried military aircraft during World War II and broken commercial aviation barriers earlier. Most notable of them was Helen Richey, who in 1934 co-piloted passenger planes for Pennsylvania-based Central Airlines for about 10 months until she quit, hounded by male colleagues and frustrated that she had been duped into what turned out to be largely a publicity stunt for the airline.

Ms. Warner, however, had the distinction of being “the first permanent female pilot for a scheduled US passenger airline,” as she is described by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, which acquired her Frontier pilot’s uniform.

In the early days, it came as no surprise to Ms. Warner that the crews’ quarters at most airports had no restrooms for women — or that her male colleagues would greet her skeptically.

On one early flight as the co-pilot she extended her hand when the captain entered the cockpit. “He looked at me,” she told the Associated Press in 2002, “and said, ‘I don’t shake hands.’ He only said six more words to me: ‘Don’t touch anything on the airplane.’”

“Everyone was watching me, waiting for me to make a mistake,” she said.

An airline pilot is technically defined as either a first officer, more commonly called the co-pilot, wearing three stripes, or a captain, with four stripes, who commands an aircraft from the left-hand seat.

“The bottom line is that the seat commands the respect,” Ms. Warner told Air Line Pilot magazine in 2000. “Therefore, when I checked out as captain, I was treated like a captain.”

“I mean,” she added, “the airplane doesn’t know if you’re male or female.”

She was born Emily Joyce Hanrahan on Oct. 30, 1939, in Denver, one of six children of Emily Violet (Boyd) Hanrahan, a mezzo soprano with the Denver opera and a homemaker, and John W. Hanrahan, a truck driver.

She took adult education business courses, worked for the May Department Stores Co., and hoped to emulate a cousin who had become a flight attendant, only to discover that she was too young to apply. A co-worker suggested, though, that she should assess the job first, which she did on a quick round trip to Gunnison, Colo., some 200 miles to the southwest, where the colleague’s daughter was attending college.

That was her first flight, in 1958, the one that would define her career.

In 1963, she married Stanley Howell, a nurse in the National Guard; they divorced in 1965. Their son, Stanley Jr., died of heart failure in 2001 after complications of diabetes.

In 1976, she married Julius Warner, a real estate developer who was a founder of Ouray Ranch, a private community near Granby, Colo., where the couple lived. He died in 2012.

In addition to her brother Dennis, she leaves her twin sister, Eileen Spillane, who became a flight nurse; two other brothers, Patrick and Richard Hanrahan; and stepchildren.

Her flying career spanned more than four decades,flying also for Continental and United Parcel Service.

In 1990, she became a federal aviation safety inspector based in Denver. She retired in 2002 after logging some 21,000 flying hours.

She wrote “Learning How to Fly an Airplane” (1979, with Jerry McGuire) and was active in the Ninety-Nine’s International Organization of Women Pilots, a group founded by Amelia Earhart.

Once asked how she wanted to be known — as a female pilot, an aviatrix? — she replied, “Captain will be just fine.”