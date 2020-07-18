Journalist Christopher Dickey dies at 68; he wrote of conflicts far away, and in his own family

Mr. Dickey, who was editing stories and posting photographs of Paris street life hours before he died, spent most of the past 40 years working abroad, first with The Washington Post and later with Newsweek and the Daily Beast. He often appeared as a commentator on television.

His death was announced by the Daily Beast, an online publication for which he was world news editor. In a Twitter post, Daily Beast editor in chief Noah Shachtman attributed the cause to a heart ailment.

WASHINGTON — Christopher Dickey, a foreign correspondent who wrote books about terrorism and international intrigue but who was perhaps best known for a memoir about his tortured relationship with his father, the renowned poet and novelist James Dickey, died July 16 in Paris. He was 68.

He covered international conflicts from Nicaragua and El Salvador to Libya and Iraq and was described in a tribute by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams as ‘‘the real deal . . . a journalist in full, one of those great and curious storytellers who seem to know just about everything and everyone.’’

In Nicaragua in the early 1980s, he narrowly escaped death while embedded with a group of US-backed guerrillas called the contras.

‘‘For six days and more than 90 miles through the broken mountains, pasturelands and tropical forests of Nueva Segovia,’’ Mr. Dickey wrote in The Post in 1983, ‘‘we moved with units of the Nicaraguan Democratic Force, the largest and richest of Nicaragua’s counterrevolutionary groups. The conditions set for the visit were that we would not reveal the exact way that we entered Nicaragua or the location of any major base camps.

‘‘These guerrilla units, under the field command in this region of a former National Guard first sergeant they call ‘Suicide,’ appeared to be as well trained and well armed as virtually any regular infantry in Central America.’’

Later, after moving on to Cairo and Paris, Mr. Dickey continued to produce books, including ‘‘Expats’’ (1990) about Americans and other westerners living in the Muslim world. He wrote a pair of novels about an American with Muslim roots who joins a Middle Eastern terrorist group.

For many readers, however, Mr. Dickey’s most remarkable tale was the one he told about his family. His widely praised memoir, ‘‘Summer of Deliverance,’’ was excerpted in the New Yorker and was published in 1998, one year after the death of his father.

James Dickey became famous with his 1970 novel ‘‘Deliverance,’’ about four suburban men who lose their way — and much more — on a river trip in the Georgia wilderness. It marked the peak of James Dickey’s fame, his son wrote, and the beginning of his undoing.

‘‘Summer of Deliverance’’ became, in Mr. Dickey’s telling, a grim self-portrait of a dysfunctional family, in which both of his parents were alcoholics.

‘‘We made friends quickly, but said goodbye almost as easily,’’ Mr. Dickey wrote about a childhood that was in constant upheaval. ‘‘We felt self-contained. We lived in Texas, France, Florida, and Georgia before I was five; Italy, Oregon, California, and Virginia before I was sixteen. But by then the corrosion had set in. My mother had begun to drink heavily, steadily. You could hear that tinkling of ice cubes in the kitchen at six in the morning.’’

His mother died in 1976 of a ruptured esophagus at age 50. Less than two months later, James Dickey was remarried to a former student.

Mr. Dickey avoided his father for almost 20 years, but he noticed that he was increasingly drawn to father-and-son relationships in his writing. In 1994, he visited his father at his home in South Carolina, finding him near death from alcohol-induced hepatitis. He resolved to help his father get well.

‘‘In Central America, the Middle East, Europe — in guerrilla wars and Gulf conflicts — I thought I was getting on with my life,’’ the younger Mr. Dickey wrote.

‘‘But blood doesn’t let go of you.’’

Christopher Swift Dickey was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Nashville. He married at 18, then graduated in 1972 from the University of Virginia. He studied documentary filmmaking at Boston University, receiving a master’s degree in 1974.

His marriage to Susan Tuckerman ended in divorce. He leaves his wife of 40 years, the former Carol Salvatore, of Paris; a son from his first marriage, James B.T. Dickey of Arlington, Va.; a brother; a half sister; and three grandchildren.

James Dickey died in January 1997 at age 73. In the two years before his death, he quit drinking and had a reconciliation with his son.