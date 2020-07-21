Emitt Rhodes, 70, singer-songwriter vanished after a splash

His body was found early Sunday at his home in the Hawthorne area of Los Angeles, and he appeared to have died overnight, although the cause was unknown, said Chris Price, his friend and producer.

NEW YORK — Emitt Rhodes, a singer and songwriter who earned a cult status among fans of Beatles-like power-pop for a handful of albums he released in the early 1970s, then gave up recording for decades, has died at 70.

With a sweetly melancholic tenor and a meticulous recording style, he embodied a range of sounds from the late 1960s and early ’70s — Byrds-style folk-rock, melodic psychedelia, and the tightly wound pop hooks of acts like the Raspberries and Big Star.

Advertisement

His work was adored by generations of artists, among them the Bangles, who early in their career covered “Live,” a jangly garage-rock classic by Mr. Rhodes’ band the Merry-Go-Round that was regional hit in Los Angeles in 1967, when Mr. Rhodes was a teenager.

On three albums released on the ABC/Dunhill label from 1970 to 1973, Mr. Rhodes blossomed into a confident auteur, recording bright and wistful songs in a home studio — a path that, to fans, put him in the lofty company of Paul McCartney and Todd Rundgren.

But after “Farewell to Paradise” (1973), Mr. Rhodes abruptly disappeared from the scene.

At just 23, he had been sued by his record company over a contract he could not fulfill, and he spent the next four decades largely working behind the scenes.

“I just burned out,” he said in an interview with the British music magazine Uncut in 2010. “I just quivered and lay down on the ground in the fetal position. And that was that.”

Advertisement

Emitt Lynn Rhodes was born on Feb. 25, 1950, in Decatur, Ill. When he was 4, his father, a machinist, relocated the family to Hawthorne, and Emitt remained tied to that area for the rest of his life.

His early solo albums were recorded in a shed on his parents’ property, and he later bought a house across the street and established a studio in a garage there.

By 1965, the teenage Mr. Rhodes was playing drums in a garage band, the Palace Guard, which, like many groups of that era, took musical cues from the Byrds and the Beatles and cultivated a sartorial gimmick; theirs was the red uniform of royal British guardsmen. In his next band, the Merry-Go-Round, which was signed to A&M Records, he was the leader and primary songwriter.

Mr. Rhodes was signed to ABC/Dunhill as a solo artist, which in 1970 released his debut, “Emitt Rhodes.” On songs like “Fresh as a Daisy”— filled with baroque piano lines, rich harmonies, and catchy guitar parts — he came across as a fully formed singer-songwriter with a clear debt to McCartney.

The album reached No. 29 on Billboard’s chart. To capitalize on its success, A&M released “The American Dream,” a compilation of tracks that Mr. Rhodes had recorded with studio musicians during his Merry-Go-Round days.

It confused consumers and stunted Mr. Rhodes’ momentum.

He also struggled to meet his contractual obligations, which had called for six albums in three years.

A perfectionist, it took him nearly a year to complete his first record alone. He made two more LPs — “Mirror” and “Farewell to Paradise” — but ABC sued him for falling behind schedule, and he ceased recording.

Advertisement

Friends described him as feeling betrayed by the business.

“From the first moment he signed his deal, he was already behind the 8-ball,” said Price, a fan who sought out Mr. Rhodes in the mid-2000s and, after years building his trust, produced “Rainbow Ends,” a 2016 album and his first major release in 43 years.

For most of the intervening years, Mr. Rhodes had been a phantom in the Los Angeles music world.

He had worked as a staff producer for the Elektra label, producing an album for Canadian performer Bim and a 1976 novelty single by actor-comedian Gabe Kaplan, “Up Your Nose” — a catchphrase from Kaplan’s hit TV show, “Welcome Back, Kotter.” He also recorded bands at his home studio and made at least one abortive attempt to restart his recording career.

In interviews, Mr. Rhodes made references to his struggles with drugs and alcohol. His survivors include two sons, Forrest and Ethan, and a daughter, Thea.

His return to the spotlight began around 2009, with a documentary, “The One Man Beatles,” directed by Cosimo Messeri, which featured artists like the Bangles and Michael Penn, and film director Allison Anders, discussing Mr. Rhodes’ influence.

In it, Mr. Rhodes, now burly and white-bearded, joked about his obscurity with a touch of bitterness. Strangers on the street, he said, sometimes thanked him for his music. “They think I look like the guy from the Grateful Dead,” he said.

Advertisement

“Rainbow Ends” includes contributions from artists who were inspired by Mr. Rhodes, among them Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Aimee Mann, Jon Brion, and Roger Joseph Manning Jr. and Jason Falkner of the group Jellyfish. Despite his long absence, Rhodes described the album as a continuation.

“The songs feel like they’ve been around forever,” he told The New York Times in an interview. “They’re eternal.”