Charles Evers, Businessman and Civil Rights Leader, Dies at 97

For all their similarities — college graduates, implacable foes of segregation and violent racism — the brothers were quite different. Medgar (gentle, diplomatic, altruistic) became a brilliant civil rights organizer. Charles (blunt, aggressive, ambitious) became a businessman and small-time criminal, running numbers, prostitution, and bootleg whiskey rackets in Mississippi and Chicago.

His granddaughter Courtney Cockrell confirmed the death. Mr. Evers was the third prominent civil rights leader to die within a week; the Rev. C.T. Vivian and Representative John Lewis, both of whom had marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died Friday.

NEW YORK — Charles Evers, who gave up life as a petty racketeer to succeed his assassinated brother Medgar Evers as a Mississippi civil rights leader in 1963, becoming the state’s first Black mayor since Reconstruction and a candidate for governor and US senator, died Wednesday at his daughter’s home in Brandon, Miss. He was 97.

But nearly a decade after he had been run out of Mississippi, Charles Evers, galvanized by the assassination that had made his brother a national civil rights martyr, quit the rackets, returned from Chicago, and replaced Medgar as the Mississippi field director of the NAACP. He organized registration drives for Black voters, economic boycotts against white businesses, and challenges to the state’s white Democratic Party structure.

Advertisement

Over the next decade, he became a nationally known civil rights figure in his own right. He was co-chairman of Senator Robert Kennedy’s Mississippi campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968 and a leader of Mississippi’s first racially integrated delegation to the Democratic National Convention that year in Chicago. He also ran for Congress in 1968, although unsuccessfully.

The next year he was elected mayor of Fayette, becoming the first Black in a century to hold that post in that Delta town of 1,600, whose Black majority had for years been kept from the polls by intimidation and violence. The election made headlines across the country, stunning a Deep South that had been forced to confront its racist past and the implications of Black voters’ power at the polls.

Advertisement

“Hands that picked cotton can now pick the mayor,” Mr. Evers said as he mapped changes for a biracial municipality that would throw out Jim Crow ordinances and no longer tolerate disrespect from the police and uncollected trash in Black neighborhoods. (Variations on that quotation would surface in years to come in other political races in which Black voting power had an impact.)

Congratulations poured in from President Nixon, former president Johnson, Senator Edmund Muskie and Eugene McCarthy and other national leaders. Civil rights notables and film and television stars attended his inauguration. Leontyne Price sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As reporters from national publications visited Fayette to gauge progress, white and Black residents continued to live on opposite sides of a social gulf. But Mr. Evers attracted $10 million for the development of factories, businesses, and a medical center, creating hundreds of jobs. And his civil rights campaign across the region made noticeable strides.

“The progress made by the NAACP in Mississippi under Charles Evers has been spectacular,” Current Biography said in a 1969 profile of him, “particularly in the predominantly Negro counties in the southwest corner of the state, where Evers, an insurgent Democrat, has for the first time mobilized black voting power and effectively challenged the traditionally all-white state party structure.”

Advertisement

Mr. Evers in 1971 became the first Black candidate for governor of Mississippi. His run, as an independent, was backed by Coretta Scott King and civil rights leaders across the country. In an effort to undercut critics, he detailed his shady past in a memoir, “Evers” (1971, with Grace Halsell) but was defeated by the Democrat, William Waller.

In 1978, Mr. Evers ran as an independent for a US Senate seat that had been vacated by James Eastland. He finished third, with nearly a quarter of the vote — a strong showing that siphoned votes from the favored Democrat, Maurice Dantin, and helped elect a Republican, Thad Cochran.

After four nonconsecutive terms as the mayor of Fayette, Mr. Evers lost a 1989 Democratic primary for a fifth term and retired from active politics. He moved to Jackson but continued to reap profits from a shopping center he owned in Fayette.

“It was time for a change,” he said after losing the primary. “I’m tired of being out front. Let someone else be out front.”

Mr. Evers prospered with supermarkets, liquor stores, and real estate in Fayette, Jackson and other cities, as journalist Ellis Cose noted in a Times review of Mr. Evers’s memoir “Have No Fear: The Charles Evers Story” (1997, with Andrew Szanton).

“Had he been born another color or in a more rational age, Charles Evers might have become a celebrated tycoon,” Cose wrote. “He has a star salesman’s glibness, a trailblazer’s tenacity, and the chutzpah of a P.T. Barnum.”