Andrew Mlangeni, ally of Mandela in anti-Apartheid struggle, dies at 95

All eight men accused of sabotage at the trial were given life sentences and served long prison terms. Mandela’s was the longest, 27 years, until his release in 1990 as South Africa began a remarkable transformation to fully democratic elections in 1994.

His death was confirmed Wednesday by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, which said that Mr. Mlangeni had died overnight at a military hospital after being admitted because of an abdominal complaint.

NEW YORK — Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving co-defendant convicted with Nelson Mandela in 1964 at the Rivonia Trial, which exposed to the world the harsh segregationist policies of apartheid in his native South Africa and helped define the battles lines in the struggle there against white minority rule, has died in Pretoria. He was 95.

Mr. Mlangeni served 26 years as Prisoner 467/64 (Mandela was 466/64), much of the time on Robben Island; he was released in 1989. Unlike the charismatic Mandela, who became South Africa’s first Black president, Mr. Mlangeni cast himself in a more self-effacing role.

An official biography, written for his charitable foundation in 2017, was titled “The Backroom Boy,” a reference to his clandestine activities in the underground resistance and, perhaps, to the language of apartheid, when white bosses routinely referred to adult Black underlings as “boy.”

When Mr. Mlangeni arrived under heavy guard on Robben Island in 1964, he and other Black convicts in the group were issued prison uniforms with short trousers usually reserved for schoolchildren. For all his reticence, though, Mr. Mlangeni was in a historic vanguard of opposition to apartheid that turned to violent tactics, starting in 1961 with the creation of a secretive insurgent group called uMkhonto weSizwe, the Spear of the Nation.

According to Mr. Mlangeni’s biography, Mandela sought him out and selected him to join five other men in the first group of South African anti-apartheid activists to be sent to China for training. (Mr. Mlangeni had to prove his physical fitness by performing push-ups to Mandela’s satisfaction, according to this account.)

It was a time when a “wind of change,” in the words of Prime Minister Harold MacMillan of Britain, was blowing through Africa, fanning a clamor for independence and majority rule and threatening a palisade of British and Portuguese colonies shielding South Africa.

Faced at home with powerful, white-led security forces and an all-pervasive secret police, the would-be freedom fighters played a cat-and-mouse game to avoid detection as they planned their journey to China as representatives of the outlawed African National Congress and South African Communist Party.

Outside South Africa, the activists relied on a network of exiles to arrange passage for Mr. Mlangeni and the rest of the group. Slipping out of South Africa to neighboring Botswana (then called the Bechuanaland Protectorate), they traveled through Tanzania, Sudan and Ghana, flew to Zurich, and then continued on to Prague, Moscow and Irkutsk, in Siberia, before reaching China, according to Mr. Mlangeni in a series of interviews in 2019 with Pippa Green, a prominent South African journalist.

After he returned to South Africa in late 1962, Mr. Mlangeni joined the insurgents’ high command. He disguised himself as a priest and traveled around South Africa recruiting young people to go abroad for insurgency training. But in June 1963 he broke the rules of his tradecraft by staying at his home in the Dube section of Soweto rather than in a safe house. The police raided it.

Initially, he and a fellow activist, Elias Motsoaledi, were charged with trying to spirit out of the country a group of South Africans, including Jacob Zuma. They were acquitted but immediately rearrested under apartheid laws permitting 90 days detention without trial.

The men were subsequently accused of sabotage, as were others who had been arrested in a raid of a farmhouse in the Rivonia district of Johannesburg’s northern suburbs. They faced charges of plotting to overthrow the state, a crime that could have brought death sentences.

The subsequent trial, named for the Rivonia area and beginning in 1963, drew broad international attention.