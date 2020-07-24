Benjamin Mkapa, ex-president of Tanzania, dies at 81

“I will remember him for his great love for the nation, his piety, hard work and his efforts in building the economy,” Magufuli said in a message posted on Twitter. “Certainly, the nation has lost a strong pillar.”

His death was announced by President John Magufuli. Magufuli did not give a cause of death, but he declared seven days of mourning during which flags would fly at half-staff across the country.

NAIROBI — Benjamin Mkapa, the third president of Tanzania and the leader of the country during a crucial period of democratic transition, died Friday at a hospital in the port city of Dar es Salaam. He was 81.

Advertisement

Mr. Mkapa was the president of Tanzania from November 1995 to December 2005 and was the first leader elected after the return of multiparty politics in 1992. During his tenure, Mr. Mkapa played a central role in helping the country transition from a socialist system of development — popularly known as ujamaa — into a free-market economy.

He overhauled the largely ineffective public sector, privatized state-owned corporations, widened the tax collection base, secured international debt relief, and helped incentivize the growth of the private sector.

Before becoming president, Mr. Mkapa worked in various capacities in government for almost three decades. In the 1970s, he was employed as the presidential information officer for Julius Nyerere, the founding father of modern Tanzania.

Mr. Mkapa later became a lawmaker, and he served in cabinet positions including minister of foreign affairs, minister of information and culture, and minister of science, technology, and higher education. He also served as ambassador to countries including Canada, India, Nigeria, and the United States.

Benjamin William Mkapa was born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Masasi, in the Mtwara region of southern Tanzania. After attending schools in Tanzania from 1945 to 1956, he completed a major in English language at Makerere University in Uganda in 1962. He also attended Columbia and received a master’s degree in international affairs from the university in 1963.

Advertisement

Mr. Mkapa is survived by his wife, Anna, and two children.

After he left office, Mr. Mkapa worked with a number of global organizations responding to different political, economic, and social crises. He was on the board of the International Crisis Group, participated in a UN panel on trade and development, and was the chairman of a team sent by Ban Ki-moon, then the global organization’s secretary-general, to monitor a 2010 referendum on independence for South Sudan.

Mr. Mkapa also set up a foundation in his name that worked closely with the Clinton Foundation to improve maternal health and child care services, and to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS in Tanzania.

Tributes to Mr. Mkapa poured in from across the world Friday. In neighboring Kenya, leaders remembered his contribution to the mediation efforts during the turbulent postelection violence in 2008.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya sent a message of condolence, remembering Mr. Mkapa as “an outstanding East African who worked tirelessly for the integration, peace and progress of the region.”