Connie Culp, first face transplant recipient in US, 57

Mrs. Culp was the longest-living face transplant patient in the world, the spokeswoman said.

She died of complications from an infection that was unrelated to her transplant, a spokeswoman for the hospital said. The clinic confirmed Mrs. Culp’s death on Twitter.

NEW YORK — Connie Culp, the first patient in the United States to receive a face transplant, died Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, which had performed her procedure in 2008. She was 57.

“She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes-daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity,” said Dr. Frank Papay, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic’s Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Papay was part of the surgical team that performed Mrs. Culp’s 23-hour operation, which replaced her damaged face with that of a recently deceased woman.

It was the most extensive and complicated face transplant at the time. Three face transplants had been done before Mrs. Culp’s: two in France and one in China.

Mrs. Culp was shot by her husband, Thomas Culp, in 2004, damaging most of her face and leaving her unable to breathe or eat on her own. Her husband, with whom she had a common-law marriage, according to The Plain Dealer, was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated attempted murder and released in 2011.

After shooting his wife, Thomas Culp turned the shotgun on himself but only lost a few teeth and some of the vision in his left eye. He still looked the same, Connie Culp told The Plain Dealer.

She said she had forgiven her husband. “I still love my husband,” she told “Good Morning America” in 2009. “I forgave him the day he did it. I have to.”

Around 40 such surgeries have been done worldwide since Mrs. Culp’s, said Dr. Thomas Romo III, director of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

Her procedure was immediately successful, and Mrs. Culp’s body did not reject the transplant, although she needed to take anti-rejection drugs for the rest of her life. The drugs suppress a patient’s immune system to prevent it from rejecting the transplant.

Face transplants are more than just cosmetic improvements for patients, Romo said. After successful transplants, most patients are able to speak, eat, and otherwise live a more normal life. Mrs. Culp is “a milestone in medical history and will be forever,” he said.

She was born March 26, 1963. Details about survivors were not immediately available.

At a news conference unveiling her new face in 2009, Mrs. Culp asked others to be kind to people with disfigurements.

“Don’t judge people who don’t look the same as you do,” she said. “Because you never know. One day it might be all taken away.”