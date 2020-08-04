Bent Fabric, pianist and composer known for ‘Alley Cat’

Mr. Fabric’s lengthy career spanned numerous musical genres and idioms. The composer of music for more than 70 movies and television shows (he also wrote for theater and ballet), he was regarded as the grand old man of Danish pop music, and his tunes are ingrained in Danish culture.

Danish news outlets, citing a statement from his family, said he died after a short illness. The reports did not specify the illness or say where he died.

Bent Fabricius-Bjerre, the Danish pianist who, as Bent Fabric, composed and recorded the ubiquitous instrumental hit “Alley Cat,” died Tuesday. He was 95.

But to the rest of the world he was best known for “Alley Cat,” a simple, almost lackadaisical piano tune with a light, old-time feel. Released in 1961, it was an earworm for the ages, a melody heard once that could easily embed itself in the listener’s mind and repeat itself on an endless loop until forcibly dislodged.

Mr. Fabric had other hit singles, including “Chicken Feed” (1963), “Jukebox” (2003), and “Shake” (2003).

Advertisement

But nothing grabbed the world like “Alley Cat,” which he composed, under the pseudonym Frank Björn, for a television show that he hosted, “Omkring et Grandgel.” The song was originally called “Omkring et Flygel” (“Around a Piano”). It was rereleased worldwide in 1962 as “Alley Cat” and immediately hit No. 1 in Australia before catching on around the globe.

In the United States, it reached No. 2 on the Billboard easy listening chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Alley Cat” was covered by numerous other artists, including Ray Conniff, Al Hirt, Chet Atkins, and (with lyrics by Jack Harlen) Peggy Lee. It cropped up in multiple movies and was also heard on several American television shows, including “Get a Life,” “Mad About You” and “Family Guy.”