Pete Hamill, quintessential New York journalist

In another age, when the newsrooms of metropolitan dailies pulsed to the rising rumble of typewriters on deadline, Mr. Hamill, searching for a future after years of academic frustration, Navy life, and graphic design work, walked into the city room of the New York Post in 1960 and fell in love with newspapering.

The writer Denis Hamill, his brother, said he had fall at his home in Manhattan on Saturday after receiving dialysis and was in intensive care at Methodist Hospital when “his kidneys and heart failed him.”

NEW YORK — Pete Hamill, a streetwise son of Brooklyn who turned a gift for storytelling, a fascination with characters, and a romance with tabloid newspapers into a storied career as a New York journalist, novelist, and essayist for more than a half century, died Wednesday in the borough of his birth. He was 85.

Advertisement

“The room was more exciting to me than any movie,” he recalled in a memoir, “an organized chaos of editors shouting from desks, copy boys dashing through doors into the composing room, men and women typing at big manual typewriters, telephones ringing, the wire service tickers clattering, everyone smoking and putting butts out on the floor.”

Mr. Hamill became a celebrated reporter, columnist, and the top editor of the Post and The Daily News; a foreign correspondent for the Post and The Saturday Evening Post; and a writer for New York Newsday, The Village Voice, Esquire, and other publications. He wrote a score of books, mostly novels but also biographies, collections of short stories and essays, and screenplays, some adapted from his books.

He was a quintessential New Yorker — streetwise, empathetic with the city’s masses, and enthralled with its diversity — and wrote about its major events in a literature of journalism. Along with Jimmy Breslin, he popularized a spare, blunt style in columns of on-the-scene reporting in the authentic voice of the working classes: blustery, sardonic, often angry. When riots erupted in Brooklyn in 1971, he wrote in the Post:

Advertisement

“If people say nothing can be done about Brownsville, they lie. If this country would stop its irrational nonsense and get to work, every Brownsville would be gone in five years. Get the hell out of Asia. Stop feeding dictators. Forget about airports, SSTs, Albany Malls, highways. This country can do anything. And if Brownsville stays the way it is for another year, someone sleek and fat and comfortable should go to jail.”

He idolized Hemingway and covered wars and sectarian strife in Vietnam, Nicaragua, Lebanon, and Northern Ireland. He lived in Dublin, Barcelona, Mexico City, Saigon, San Juan, Rome, and Tokyo. But his roots were in New York, where he pounded out stories about murders, strikes, the World Series, championship fights, jazz, or politics, and then got drunk after work with buddies at the Lion’s Head in Greenwich Village.

His presence at crises was uncanny. In 1968, he was steps away from his friend Senator Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles on the night he was assassinated, and he helped subdue the killer, Sirhan B. Sirhan. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was blocks away when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, killing thousands, and described it in The Daily News.

Unlike most print journalists, Mr. Hamill was a bona fide New York celebrity, featured in gossip columns squiring Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Shirley MacLaine, or Linda Ronstadt; promoting his books on television; or imbibing with the glitterati at social charity events. His friends included Norman Mailer, Jules Feiffer, and Jack Lemmon.

Advertisement

In a tuxedo at a gallery opening or in shirt sleeves at the city desk, he looked like a fighter: a muscular, grizzled, chain-smoking raconteur who told stories in a whiskey baritone of growing up in a big Irish family in Brooklyn, of newsmen he had known, stories he had covered, and characters he had met around the world — grist for the novels he churned out, sometimes holing up for weeks and working around the clock.

He was widely respected in newspaper circles, not only for his innovative writing and advocacy of underdogs but for promoting higher tabloid news standards and for standing up to publishers in squabbles over pay and treatment of employees and his own autonomy as an editor.

His first crack at running a newsroom came in 1993, when Peter S. Kalikow, who had bought the Post from Rupert Murdoch in 1988, went bankrupt. Steven Hoffenberg, a shady financier who later went to jail, secured control and asked Mr. Hamill to become editor-in-chief and rescue the shaky paper. He was enthusiastic about it, had fresh ideas, and seemed a perfect choice to resuscitate the patient.

But he had three conditions: restoration of a 20 percent pay cut recently imposed on the staff, money to hire more reporters, and absolute editorial autonomy. Hoffenberg agreed. A month later, however, Abraham Hirschfeld, a parking lot mogul who knew nothing about newspapers, won a court case to buy the Post.

Advertisement

He fired Mr. Hamill. The staff mutinied, publishing an entire edition filled with scathing pieces about the new owner. Mr. Hamill was rehired with a big, wet Hirschfeld kiss. New Yorkers relished the uproar, but the turmoil ended when Murdoch bought the Post back and fired Mr. Hamill.

In 1997, he got another chance, this time at The Daily News. Mortimer Zuckerman, the owner, hired him to replace a British editor who had turned it from a brash, tough-guy paper into a tattler of celebrity gossip and supermarket tabloid stunts.

Mr. Hamill refocused on city news, covering immigrants, ethnic communities, Russian mobsters, and infrastructure problems. He serialized Mailer’s novel “The Gospel According to the Son.” Circulation fell, and Mr. Hamill clashed with Zuckerman, but staffers said he brought glamour, collegiality, and respectability to the paper. More than 100 of them signed a letter urging Zuckerman to retain him. “He’s a mensch,” said JoAnne Wasserman, a reporter. But after eight months, he resigned under pressure.

Mr. Hamill became nationally known for articles in Vanity Fair, Esquire, The New Yorker, and other magazines, and for books. In 1976, he won a Grammy Award for his notes on Bob Dylan’s album “Blood on the Tracks.” In 2014, he won a George Polk Career Award for his lifetime contributions to journalism.

William Peter Hamill Jr. was born in Brooklyn on June 24, 1935, the eldest of seven children of Billy and Anne (Devlin) Hamill, immigrants from Belfast, Northern Ireland. His mother was a cashier at a movie theater and a midwife in the maternity ward of Methodist Hospital, and his father, who lost a leg in a soccer accident, was often unemployed but sometimes worked in a factory.

Advertisement

Pete went to a Roman Catholic school and delivered The Brooklyn Eagle. Fascinated with comic books, he began drawing. He attended dropped out of high school to work at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. In 1952, he joined the Navy. Discharged in 1956, he studied at the Pratt Institute in New York and at Mexico City College.

Back in New York in 1957, he became a graphic designer for three years, but his future remained cloudy. Then a letter to James Wechsler, editor of the New York Post, got him a tryout as a reporter, even though he had no daily journalistic experience. He was hired, got drunk in celebration, and was soon writing prizewinning articles.

In 1962, he married Ramona Negron. They had two daughters, Adrienne and Deirdre, and were divorced in 1970. In 1987, he married Fukiko Aoki, a Japanese journalist. In addition to his brother Denis, daughters, and wife, he leaves a sister, Kathleen Fischetti, two brothers, Brian and John; and a grandson.

In recent years he had lived in Tribeca in Lower Manhattan and loved aimless walks. “You can just sit on a bench and look at the harbor, or look at the people,” he said in 2013. “Like being a flâneur. You can just wander around and let the city dictate the script.”