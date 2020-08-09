Horace Clarke, standout in a dismal Yankee era,

At the time of his debut, in 1965, Mr. Clarke, an undersized middle infielder, was one of just four players born in the US Virgin Islands to make it to the major leagues. He played 10 seasons in the majors, all but part of the last season for the Yankees.

His death was confirmed by the office of his cousin, Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress. His son Jeffrey said the cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

NEW YORK — Horace Clarke, a dependable though light-hitting second baseman for the New York Yankees who became indelibly and ingloriously associated with the team’s lean years in the 1960s and ’70s — what some sardonically labeled “the Horace Clarke era” — died on Wednesday at his home in Laurel, Md. He was 82.

What he lacked in power as a hitter — he had only 27 career home runs — he made up for with a sure-handed glove and excellent speed. His stolen-base totals were in double digits in seven seasons, and he was among the American League’s top 10 base stealers four times.

But he had the misfortune of joining the Yankees just as the team was about to tumble from the heights of greatness. Preceding his rookie season of 1965, the Yankees, led by the likes of Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford, had won the American League pennant five straight seasons.

During Mr. Clarke’s 10-year tenure, however, New York failed to make the postseason once. The team wouldn’t get there again until 1976, two years after he retired. In between came that so-called Horace Clarke era.

Speaking to a reporter for The Daily News in 2010, Mr. Clarke admitted it was frustrating to be labeled a scapegoat for those underachieving Yankee teams. But he added: “I know — New York is New York. You don’t win, you’re going to hear about it. I was in the middle.”

Horace Meredith Clarke was born on June 2, 1938, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, to Dennis and Vivian (Woods) Clarke. He was the youngest of six children.

He was signed by Yankee scout Jose Seda. From 1958 to 1965, Mr. Clarke showcased his speed and his ability to get on base in the minor leagues. He made his major leagues debut on May 13, 1965, against the Boston Red Sox. In his first at-bat, he pinch-hit for pitcher Hal Reniff in the seventh inning and hit an infield single.

Mr. Clarke began his big-league career as a reserve, appearing mostly at third base and as a pinch-hitter. He was made the full-time second baseman in 1967, succeeding Yankee stalwart Bobby Richardson, who had retired.

Mr. Clarke proceeded to lead the club in at-bats, hits, runs, stolen bases, and batting average in 1967, playing in more games than any teammate except Mantle.

From 1965 to 1974, Mr. Clarke was one of just 10 players who posted 150 or more stolen bases and 1,200 or more hits — a list that also includes Hall of Fame players Joe Morgan and Lou Brock.

His best overall season was in 1969, when he appeared in 156 games, posting a career-high .285 batting average and .339 on-base percentage. His 183 hits were second among American League hitters.

A pesky switch-hitter, Mr. Clarke broke up three potential no-hitters during the 1970 season, all in the ninth inning, with singles off Jim Rooker, Sonny Siebert, and knuckleballer Joe Niekro — and all, remarkably, within one month.

After playing in more than 1,200 games in 10 seasons with the Yankees, Mr. Clarke was dealt to the San Diego Padres in May 1974. He appeared in just 42 games with the Padres, batting below .200 before retiring at the end of the season.

On his retirement from the game, Mr. Clarke returned to the Virgin Islands and ran baseball programs for the young. Two participants, Jerry Browne and Midre Cummings, went on to have major league careers.

Mr. Clarke recalled his time in the Bronx fondly, relishing in particular the fact that he had played for the same storied organization as his boyhood hero.

“Walking onto the field at the stadium that first time was one of the biggest things for me,” he said in 2010. “I grew up listening to the Yankees on the radio, and Phil Rizzuto was my idol. I associated with him, because he was small and I was small, and I played shortstop then, too.”