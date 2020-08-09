Italy’s pioneering comic actor, Franca Valeri, dies at 100

Milanese by birth but Roman by adoption, Ms. Valeri will be honored with a wake Monday at a theater in the Italian capital, Rome’s City Hall announced.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted her daughter, Stefania Bonfadelli, an opera singer, as saying that Ms. Valeri died in her sleep at her home in Rome on Sunday, nine days after her 100th birthday.

ROME — Franca Valeri, an elegant, ironic and versatile actor who pioneered female comic roles in Italy’s post-war years and helped the nation laugh at its foibles, has died at 100.

Beloved by Italians, especially for her roles in the 1950s to the 1970s, first on radio, then on TV and in movies, Ms. Valeri was recently toasted by many celebrities and in interviews as her 100th birthday approached.

Advertisement

President Sergio Mattarella sent a condolence message, praising Ms. Valeri as a “versatile and popular actress who will remain in the hearts of Italians for her great talent and her extraordinary likability.”

Ms. Valeri was a sophisticated, intelligent comic interpreter of post-war Italian society and often wrote the scripts or monologues for her performances, especially on stage.

Signature roles featured comic scenes in which she appeared solo, holding a phone, real or imaginary, including as ‘‘Signorina Snob,” a role for which she drew upon her Milanese bourgeois roots. Another popular comic character she created poked fun at Roman middle-class vulgarities.

After decades in which comic roles in Italy were virtually the exclusive province of men, Ms. Valeri held her own against top male comic actors, starring against Toto’ and Alberto Sordi. Of the six films she made with Sordi, arguably her most popular role came in “Il Vedovo” (The Widower), a 1959 hit directed by Dino Risi, a master of Italian comedy films.

Often self-ironic, Ms. Valeri once wrote a movie script in which she proposed playing sister roles with Sophia Loren and sent the proposal to Carlo Ponti, the producer who was Loren’s husband.

Advertisement

Italian state TV noted that Ponti responded that the lean, short Ms. Valeri couldn’t be paired as a sister with the statuesque, voluptuous Loren, but he adored the script and proposed the two women play cousins, which they eventually did. In the movie, “Il Segno di Venere” (The Sign of Venus), Loren was the Neapolitan cousin and Valeri the Milanese cousin.

Ms. Valeri worked with many of Italy’s leading directors, including Federico Fellini and Mario Monicelli.

Born on July 31, 1920, in Milan as Alma Franca Maria Norsa, she later adopted a stage name, Italian state TV said, in part because her father frowned on her becoming a comic actress.

Ms. Valeri was a teenager when Benito Mussolini’s anti-Jewish laws were enacted in 1938. Her father, a Jew, fled with her brother to Switzerland to escape what later would be, under German occupation of Italy, deportation to death camps of many members of Italy’s small Jewish community.

Her mother procured a fake document that declared falsely that Ms. Valeri was the illegitimate daughter of an Italian man who wasn’t Jewish, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.