Billy Goldenberg, TV, movie, and stage composer

NEW YORK — Billy Goldenberg, an Emmy-winning composer who worked with Barbra Streisand and Elvis Presley, scored Steven Spielberg’s early work, and wrote the theme music for more than a dozen television series, has died at his home in Manhattan. He was 84.

Gary Gerani, a friend who is making a documentary about Mr. Goldenberg, said the cause was most likely heart failure. He said fire department personnel found Mr. Goldenberg’s body on the morning of Aug. 4 after he had failed to answer his door for a delivery. He had died overnight.

Mr. Goldenberg’s TV career was blossoming in the late 1960s when he met Spielberg at Universal Studios and began composing the music for a number of the young director’s television efforts, including the horror anthology series “Night Gallery,” the whodunit drama “Columbo,” and the 1971 TV movie “Duel,” in which a motorist is terrorized by the driver of a big rig.