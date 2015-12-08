Revere High School to start cultural sensitivity program

Kelly said the new social media sensitivity classes would be included in 30-minute advisory periods that all students attend three times a week during their four years at the school.

The new cultural sensitivity program will begin at Revere High School this winter, and will focus on social media use by students, cyber-bullying, and the digital footprint a child leaves on the Internet, said Superintendent Dianne K. Kelly.

REVERE — A month after a Revere High School cheerleader posted a tweet connecting low voter turnout to illegal immigrants, the school district is planning a new curriculum to educate students about the use of social media.

"I do not think kids are knowledgeable at all about the idea that they have a cyber footprint . . . that everything they put out there lives out there, and stays out there and isn't going to go away. We need to be deliberate about teaching them," she said.

On Nov. 4, the day after Revere’s mayoral election, a Revere senior and football cheerleading captain, responded to a post on Twitter from a teacher regarding low voter turnout, she told Fox News. In her tweet, she indicated only 10 percent of Revere residents voted for mayor.

According to the city, 41 percent of its registered voters cast ballots on Nov. 3, with Brian Arrigo narrowly defeating incumbent Mayor Daniel Rizzo by 118 votes.

The student declined to comment on the incident. But her mother, Lauren Kelley, alleged that her daughter had done nothing wrong at school and accused the district of unfairly punishing her daughter.

"My daughter's First Amendment rights were violated and when she tweeted what she tweeted, it was strictly intended to be a political comment about the Revere mayoral election," said Kelley, who added that her daughter missed cheering competitions during November.

The post prompted 100 of Revere High’s 1,700 students to complain to the school’s administration, Kelly said. The superintendent added that as many as five students were disciplined after they allegedly responded to the student’s tweet by posting racist or threatening comments toward her.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Education for the 2014-15 school year, over 65 percent of Revere High students are minorities, including 51 percent Latino.

Kelly said the student was placed on social probation, which ended on Dec. 1, for an incident that occurred at the school that was unrelated to the Twitter post. Kelly said the punishment prohibited her from taking part in cheering or attending any extra-curricular activity, including Revere’s Thanksgiving football game against Winthrop.

Citing district policy, which prohibits administrators from discussing student discipline records, Kelly declined to state why she was placed on probation. She acknowledged her tweet about the election was an example of freedom of speech.

"Certainly just stating an opinion on Twitter or Facebook would not yield discipline from the Revere Public Schools. It never has and it never would," said Kelly.

