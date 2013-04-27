Police make arrest for stolen firearm

A car stop led to an arrest of a man who had allegedly stolen a firearm in Alabama. Milton police said they stopped a rented vehicle at 10 p.m. on April 17 for a marked lanes violation, then discovered the driver had no license. Police asked a passenger, Irving Johnson, 29, of Dorchester, to step out of the car. Johnson tensed up and reached for his waist, according to police, who told him not to move and grabbed his hands. Police said they found a loaded .45-caliber Colt pistol tucked under his waistband and learned from records that the gun had been stolen. The driver, Harold Conille, 31, of Dorchester, was charged with driving with a suspended license, using a motor vehicle without authority, and a marked lanes violation. Johnson was charged with having a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession of ammunition.