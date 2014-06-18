Walpole police probe removal of political signs

Walpole police took out a complaint against 21-year-old Sam Obar — who is something of a local celebrity for his political activism from a young age — in connection with a May 24 incident in which Obar was seen removing two signs for candidate Susan Lawson and putting up signs for candidate Joseph Monahan, according to Deputy Chief John Carmichael. Lawson and Monahan were running for different seats on the Board of Selectmen; both lost in the June 7 election.

A clerk magistrate is scheduled to hold a hearing on Tuesday in Wrentham District Court to determine whether there is probable cause to charge Obar with larceny under $250, a misdemeanor, Carmichael said.

Obar’s lawyer, Gregory St. Cyr, said he planned to argue that his client’s actions did not constitute larceny since Lawson was not “permanently deprived” of her property. The signs were reinstalled before the election.

St. Cyr said there also “was confusion” as to whether the owner of the lawn had allowed Obar to take down the Lawson signs or just move them out of the way to make room for the other signs. “But that wouldn’t even matter. They were not stolen,” St. Cyr said.

Carmichael said removing the signs was larceny because “the intent was to deprive the owner of that sign. There has been a lot of talk about whether police charge people with petty crimes like this, and the answer is yes — when they are caught.”

Carmichael said police checked with Pat Fasanello, who owns the apartment building at the corner of Washington and High Plain streets where the alleged sign-snatching occurred, and confirmed that Obar did not have permission to remove Lawson’s signs.

“I always let people put signs up there,” Fasanello said in a phone interview earlier this week. “It has a lot of visibility, and I feel it’s my civic duty to let people put up their signs.”

Fasanello said Obar asked to put up signs for Monahan and may have misunderstood the response.

“I told him, you understand there are signs already on the property so the signs need to be moved to the edges of the property,” Fasanello said. “I meant his signs [needed to be on the edges] and he must have thought [the signs already there]. You can see there could be confusion.”

Fasanello said he never would have allowed Obar to remove Lawson’s signs and put them behind a shed on the property — as police allege happened — especially since Fasanello’s wife, Janet, supported Lawson and had given permission to post her signs.

“Imagine if I had said to take those signs down, in terms of domestic tranquility,” Fasanello said. “I don’t know how long they were down, but I know it wasn’t long enough for my wife to find out.”

The subject strikes home, Fasanello said, because the last time he ran for the Sewer and Water Commission — he’s been a member since 1980 — some of his campaign signs were taken and dumped in a pile with other candidates’ signs behind Walpole High School.

“This publicity is going to make sure people don’t even go near signs,” he said. “I’m happy people are vigilant out there and are watching what’s going on. It shows our police are working, and doing what they are supposed to be doing.”

Carmichael said police got involved at Lawson’s request. He said Obar had complained to police that their investigation was politically motivated — an assertion Carmichael denied.

“Frankly, it had nothing to do” with politics, Carmichael said. “It had to do with he’s an elected official who got caught stealing someone else’s signs. That’s a larceny and was treated appropriately.”

Obar declined to comment. A Bryant College student who was blogging about politics and hosting a talk radio show while still at Walpole High School, he was elected to Walpole’s representative Town Meeting in 2013 and has been on the Walpole Historical Commission since 2010.

Lawson said she brought the matter to the police because “I wanted the sign-stealing to stop. Mr. Obar is not being misunderstood. He got caught red-handed, and he’s not sorry. He didn’t rob a bank and I’m not expecting him to end up in Walpole [state prison], but if he had just said, ‘I’m sorry and I won’t do it again,’ it would be all over.”

Carmichael said police had last investigated a stolen sign incident several years ago, but were unable to get enough proof to file charges.

Prosecutions for removing campaign signs are rare in Norfolk County, according to David Traub of the district attorney’s office. He said he could find no instance in recent years.

Nationally, the theft of campaign signs occasionally makes news, such as the 2004 case in North Carolina when a man was charged with larceny after he was filmed ripping up Bush-Cheney lawn signs. In 2007, a New Mexico official pleaded guilty to vandalism for removing local campaign signs.

Brian McNiff, spokesman for the Massachusetts Secretary of State, said state election law includes a provision that makes it illegal to “prevent, hinder, or interfere with the lawful distribution of any circular, poster, card, handbill, placard, picture, or other printed matter intended to influence the action of a voter.” The law applies to lawn signs and carries a $100 maximum fine, he said.

Walpole police considered applying the statute, but decided that larceny, which carries a maximum punishment of 2½ years in jail, was more appropriate, Carmichael said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.